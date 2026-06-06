ADRES partners with Keyper to launch flexible monthly digital rent payments in Abu Dhabi

Partnership to replace cheque-based rents with regulated digital payment options
Abu Dhabi: Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Keyper, a UAE-based PropTechcompany specialising in digital rent management, Rent Now, Pay Monthly (RNPM) solutions, and integrated property payment platforms.
The MoU establishes a collaboration to support the digitalisation of the rental payment ecosystem across Abu Dhabi and other emirates, with a focus on regulated digital alternatives to traditional cheque-based rental payments.
Through the collaboration, ADRES and Keyper aim to enable Keyper’s RNPM product, allowing tenants to make flexible monthly digital rent payments in place of lump-sum annual or quarterly cheques, furthermore awarding tenants with earnedbank points and rewards. Additionally, ADRES and Keyper look to activate Keyper’s “Upfront Rent” product, designed to give property owners and enterprise landlords access to annualised rent receivables in advance.
The MoU also covers the development of an integrated digital property management platform for the renting ecosystem,including enterprise landlords, individual property owners, and tenants across multiple emirates.
The partnership supports ADRES’ mandate to advance digital transformation across the real estate sector and strengthen the company’s position as a regional leader in PropTechinnovation and smart city infrastructure.
Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said: “This MoU reflects our commitment to supporting the digital transformation of the real estate sector through practical solutions that improve efficiency and enhance the experience of tenants, landlords, and real estate stakeholders. By working with Keyper, we aim to explore digital rent payment and property management solutions that support a more flexible and connected real estate ecosystem across Abu Dhabi and other emirates.”
Omar Abu Innab, CEO and Co-founder of Keyper, said: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with ADRES to support the development of digital rent payment solutions in Abu Dhabi and other ADRES areas. Through our Rent Now, Pay Monthly offering, we aim to make rent payments more flexible for tenants while supporting landlords and property owners with more efficient rent collection and property management tools.”
As part of the MoU, ADRES and Keyper will establish a delivery-driven framework to assess technologies, develop and execute implementation plans, and launch measurable innovation initiatives related to the rental experience and rental payment collections.