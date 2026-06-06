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Emirates issues Ebola travel advisory as UAE tightens entry and visa rules

New UAE rules suspend visas, tighten entry for travellers linked to Ebola-hit states

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE bars recent visitors from three African nations amid Ebola precautions
UAE bars recent visitors from three African nations amid Ebola precautions
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Dubai: Emirates has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of updated entry measures linked to Ebola-related precautions affecting several countries, including the UAE.

The airline said multiple destinations have introduced entry restrictions and enhanced health screening in response to the virus, urging travellers to verify requirements through official government channels before departure.

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UAE entry restrictions in force

On its website, the airline said that from June 6, 2026, 1:00pm Dubai time, the UAE will deny entry to travellers who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan, unless they have spent at least 21 days outside these countries prior to arrival.

The restriction applies to all passengers, including those arriving via indirect or connecting flights.

Transit rules and compliance

Passengers transiting through the UAE must comply with the entry rules of their final destination.

Emirates said all entry and transit restrictions apply universally, regardless of routing, until further notice.

Flydubai issues travel advisory

flydubai has also advised passengers to check the latest entry requirements for their destination before travelling following Ebola-related measures introduced by several countries.

The airline urged customers to follow guidance issued by local governments and public health authorities, adding that it continues to maintain safety procedures in line with international standards.

Visa suspensions and entry limits tightened

Under the updated rules, all new visas, including visit visas, for nationals of the three countries will be suspended.

Entry restrictions also apply to travellers who have been in the affected countries, including those transiting via third locations. However, those who have spent more than 21 consecutive days outside the listed countries will be exempt.

Cargo and transit operations continue

Despite the restrictions, cargo operations between the UAE and the three countries will continue, while transit flights remain operational to maintain global connectivity and goods movement.

UAE strengthens precautionary measures

The UAE has introduced additional precautionary steps for travellers arriving from three African countries as part of efforts to enhance preparedness against potential Ebola outbreaks. The measures, issued by NCEMA and ICP, form part of a wider preventive public health strategy.

Health guidance and ongoing monitoring

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said updated travel advice has been issued to reduce infection risks, confirming that no Ebola cases have been reported in the UAE.

Authorities noted there is currently no licensed vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, driving heightened global surveillance.

NCEMA and ICP added they will continue to monitor developments with international partners and adjust measures based on evolving risk assessments.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlinetravelebola

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