Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – could yours be among them?

Several participants take home prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260606
Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, numerous players have secured cash prizes.
During Draw No. 260606, the winning numbers from the Days section were 26, 10, 4, 30, 21, 20 and the winning number from the Months section was 1.
Additionally, three residents have each received Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the winners were DF8255472, DH8443861, and BT4450726.
The Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, as well as the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now roll over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time. Typically, multiple players win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers along with one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you and for us of course,” said show host Diala Makki.
She added, "Make sure to keep an eye out on all the social media platforms of the UAE Lottery to find out more about our grand prize winner Tayab Khan coming soon."
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, following its twice-weekly timetable, offering participants more chances to win exciting prizes.