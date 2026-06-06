Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – could yours be among them?

During Draw No. 260606, the winning numbers from the Days section were 26, 10, 4, 30, 21, 20 and the winning number from the Months section was 1.

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time. Typically, multiple players win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers along with one ‘Month’ number.

The Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, as well as the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, following its twice-weekly timetable, offering participants more chances to win exciting prizes.

She added, "Make sure to keep an eye out on all the social media platforms of the UAE Lottery to find out more about our grand prize winner Tayab Khan coming soon."

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you and for us of course,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.