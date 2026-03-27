Troops surge, strikes paused: What is Trump planning next?

The deployment, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, follows weeks of US and Israeli strikes and escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has also declared the war effectively “won,” despite a volatile and fast-moving situation on the ground.

The United States is ramping up its military footprint in the Middle East, sending around 10,000 additional troops even as President Donald Trump says Washington will not launch new attacks on Iran “for now,” in a strategy that blends deterrence with restraint.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.