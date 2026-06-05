Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Fresh strikes as Hezbollah rejects US ceasefire, Washington warns Americans in Middle East

Asian equities went into reverse Friday on continued worries about the AI trade after disappointing forecasts from chip titan Broadcom, while investors were also keeping a wary eye on stuttering Middle East peace efforts.

After leading several markets to record highs this year, technology firms are facing selling pressure on concerns that the eye-watering sums pumped into artificial intelligence may have been overdone and stock valuations are too high.

Broadcom on Wednesday sparked concern among traders who have piled into all things AI when its revenue forecast for the third quarter came in below expectations, sparking a sell-off in Wall Street's Nasdaq as dealers took profits and rotated into other sectors.