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Iran World Cup players granted US visas: White House

US grants visas to Iran’s World Cup squad after travel concerns

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Three Iranian national football team players and members of their delegation arrive at the US Embassy in Ankara for their visa application ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, on May 21, 2026.
Three Iranian national football team players and members of their delegation arrive at the US Embassy in Ankara for their visa application ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, on May 21, 2026.
AFP

Iran’s national football team players have been granted visas to enter the United States for the upcoming World Cup, a White House official confirmed on Friday.

The visas clear the way for the team to participate in matches hosted in the US, following earlier concerns about travel restrictions. Officials emphasised that all necessary clearances were issued to ensure the players can compete without delay.

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The move comes as part of ongoing coordination between US authorities and FIFA to facilitate smooth participation for all qualified teams in the tournament.

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FIFA World CupFIFA

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