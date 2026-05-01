FIFA President Infantino ends uncertainty over Iran’s World Cup participation

Ongoing speculation surrounding Iran’s participation at the tournament has been put to bed
Dubai: Iran’s involvement in this year’s World Cup across Canada, Mexico, and the United States has remained uncertain since tensions escalated in the Middle East in February, following airstrikes in the country by the US and Israel.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has consistently maintained that Iran will compete at the World Cup, reaffirmed that position at the opening of his address to delegates as FIFA’s 76th Congress commenced in western Canada.
"I should say, confirming straight away for those who maybe want to say something else or want to write something else, that of course, Iran will be participating at the Fifa World Cup 2026," he said.
"And of course, Iran will play in the United States."
Infantino’s comments quickly received backing from his close ally, US President Donald Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office that he was fine with Iran taking part.
“Well, if Gianni said it, I’m ok,” Trump said. “I think let them play.”
Iranian officials who were absent from the Vancouver summit's opening, had previously voiced their concerns surrounding the team’s safety at the tournament.
The Country is set to play all of its group-stage matches in the US, although Iranian officials had suggested relocating those games to Mexico, a proposal that was already rejected by Infantino.
In a further twist last week, reports suggested that Italy-born US special envoy Paolo Zampolli had proposed the idea of Italy replacing Iran at the World Cup, though the US government later distanced itself from the suggestion, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirming that Iranian players would be allowed to participate, as tensions over Iran’s involvement continued into the lead-up to Thursday’s summit.
Iran’s delegation from the summit was the only one missing from the 211-member congress when the meeting began on Thursday, following a dispute earlier in the week with Canadian border officials.
Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) officials reportedly left Canada shortly after arriving in Toronto and did not continue on to Vancouver, with Iranian media stating that FFIRI president Mehdi Taj and two colleagues returned home after alleging they were “insulted” by Canadian immigration officers.
Iran, who are expected to be based in Tucson, Arizona during the World Cup, have been drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt, and will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.