GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Iran will participate in World Cup, FIFA president confirms

Infantino says participation must go ahead regardless of Middle East conflict

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the Semafor World Economy 2026 summit on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks at the Semafor World Economy 2026 summit on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Washington: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday that Iran will "for sure" participate in the 2026 World Cup despite the Middle East war.

"Iran is coming for sure. We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful situation, that would definitely help," Infantino said on broadcaster CNBC.

"But Iran has to come, they represent their people, they have qualified, the players want to play," he said of the team's upcoming matches scheduled in the United States in June.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Iran's participation in the global tournament had been thrown into doubt by the war with the United States and Israel that broke out on February 28.

"Sports should be outside of politics," Infantino said.

"If there's nobody else that believes in building bridges and keeping them intact and together, we are doing the job," he continued.

The World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, starts on June 11.

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran to boycott America not FIFA World Cup

Iran to boycott America not FIFA World Cup

2m read
FIFA president Gianni Infantino previously said US President Donald Trump had told him Iran are "welcome to compete" at this summer's finals, despite the ongoing conflict

FIFA decline Iran’s request to move World Cup fixtures

3m read
Iran are in talks with FIFA regarding the relocation of their fixtures at the 2026 World Cup

Iran ask FIFA to move their World Cup matches

2m read
World Cup marks 100-day countdown amid political unrest

World Cup marks 100-day countdown amid political unrest

3m read