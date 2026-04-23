Shock move: Trump envoy wants Italy over Iran at FIFA World Cup 2026

Fans slam idea of Italy replacing Iran, say World Cup spots must be earned
A surprising political twist has emerged ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a senior envoy to Donald Trump suggesting that Italy could replace Iran in the tournament.
According to the Financial Times, Paolo Zampolli, a US special envoy and Italian native, proposed the idea to both Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. He argued that Italy, a four time world champion, has the pedigree to justify inclusion despite failing to qualify on the pitch.
The suggestion is believed to be linked to wider diplomatic tensions between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Reports indicate the fallout was triggered by Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV over the ongoing conflict involving Iran, adding a political layer to what would otherwise be a purely sporting matter.
However, FIFA has moved quickly to shut down any speculation. Infantino has clearly stated that there is “no Plan B” and confirmed that Iran will take part in the tournament as scheduled. There has been no indication from football’s governing body that any replacement is being considered.
Iran, for its part, is continuing its preparations without concern. The Iranian Football Federation has said the team is fully ready and is finalising travel plans for the United States. Despite earlier remarks from Trump questioning whether it would be appropriate for Iran to attend, US officials have confirmed that arrangements are in place for their participation.
The 2026 World Cup is set to begin on June 11, with Iran scheduled to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. As things stand, this idea looks like nothing more than talk and is unlikely to go anywhere.
Many Azzurri fans have already reacted strongly on social media, saying there is no way genuine football supporters would accept something like this.
For them, World Cup qualification has to be earned on the pitch, not handed out based on history or reputation. Italy’s four titles count for little if they have not qualified this time. The sentiment is clear: bending the rules for any team would go against the very spirit of the game, and the proposal itself feels unrealistic and out of touch with what football stands for.