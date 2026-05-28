World shares declined Thursday following more of what the U.S. military said were defensive strikes against Iran.

Oil prices gained more than $2 a barrel after having dropped sharply a day before.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX was nearly unchanged at 25,175.63 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.4% to 8,172.84. Britain's FTSE 100 slumped 0.9% to 10,416.62.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

U.S. officials said Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military also hit an Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. Those attacks followed others earlier in the week.

During Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.5% to 64,693.12, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 0.5% to 8,185.29.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 1.3% to 25,006.16, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 4,098.64.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4% to 8,592.90, while Taiwan's Taiex dropped 1.4%.

"Conflicting reports on the contours of a U.S.-Iran deal dampened risks sentiments as markets grow increasingly wary about the possibility of a deal," Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in Singapore said in a commentary.

"While there is desire to maintain the ceasefire with both Iran and (asterisk)the) U.S. toning down language on renewed attacks and persisting with indirect channels of communication, it remains remarkably hard to envisage how a compromise can be reached on key issues," he said.