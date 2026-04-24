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UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

Foreign ministry calls strike a violation of sovereignty and urges protection of stability

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An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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