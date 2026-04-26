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Trump evacuated after shots fired at White House dinner as Israel strikes Lebanon and Iran tensions rise

Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan remains committed to mediating US-Iran peace efforts

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US-Israel-Iran war
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US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump was evacuated unharmed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after an unspecified threat disrupted the event, while Washington cancelled planned Pakistan talks with Iran. As tensions rose, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a “warm and constructive” call on regional stability, while Trump also announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to extend their ceasefire with Hezbollah by three weeks. Stay with our live blog for updates, official statements and key developments:

'I was very impressed by US Secret Service': Trump

During a press conference following the shooting at White House corrspondents' dinner, US President Donald Trump was asked whether he is worried about a similar incident happening again.

“I can’t be concerned, I can only get great people,” he said, emphasizing confidence in the security team. “They did the job. In my opinion, a much better job than Butler… tonight, they had everything covered very quickly.”

Trump’s remarks focused on the speed and effectiveness of the response, suggesting improvements compared to past incidents and expressing trust in the personnel responsible for handling the situation.

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Trump says gala venue 'not a particularly secure building'

US President Donald Trump said the Washington hotel hosting Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner - where a would-be assassin exchanged gunfire with security agents - was "not a particularly secure" facility.

"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," Trump said of the Washington Hilton hotel that has hosted major political events since it opened in 1965.

Shooting suspect was 'would-be assassin,' Trump says

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the suspect behind a shooting incident at a media gala in Washington was a "would-be assassin," adding that the man was "armed with multiple weapons."

The man charged past a security checkpoint, Trump told a press briefing at the White House, adding: "One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest."

"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," the US leader added.

Trump speaks from the White House

US President Donald Trump holds press conference after shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner.

'Violence must never be the way,': Mexico's Sheinbaum

"Violence must never be the way," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Saturday night, referring to US counterpart Donald Trump's evacuation from a gala event in Washington after shots were fired.

"It is good that President Trump and his wife are safe following the recent events. We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," the leftist leader said on X.

US-Israel war with Iran: latest developments

Israel strikes southern Lebanon

Lebanese state media reported a series of new Israeli strikes in at least four different locations in the country's south late Saturday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to attack Hezbollah following alleged ceasefire breaches.

Attacks earlier in the day reportedly killed six people, despite a recently extended ceasefire.

Iran FM back to Pakistan

With US-Iran peace talks called off, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will head back to Pakistan after visiting Oman, state media reported Saturday.

The IRNA news agency, citing Iran's foreign ministry, reported that Araghchi, who had left Islamabad earlier in the day, "is scheduled to visit Pakistan again after completing his trip to Oman and before travelling to Russia".

Pakistan 'committed' to role

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had spoken by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad were called off.

"Pakistan remains committed to serve as an honest and sincere facilitator - working tirelessly to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region," Sharif wrote on X.

US 'truly serious'?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said it remained to be seen whether the United States was "truly serious about diplomacy".

Trump cancels envoys' Pakistan trip

US President Donald Trump ordered his envoys not to travel to Pakistan for talks with Iranian officials on ending the war.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said: "There is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them."

Trump said the move did not mean a restart of the war.

German minesweeper

Germany will soon send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean for a possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz after the end of the US-Iran war, a defence ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

US 'quagmire'

The United States "is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in", a spokesman for Iran's defence ministry said.

Iran's military also warned it would respond if the US maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, calling it "banditry".

Iran execution

Iran extended its long series of executions carried out during the war with the capital punishment of a man its judiciary said had carried out a "mission" on behalf of Israel's spy agency during mass protests in January.

Kuwait frees journalist

An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the US-Iran war, a US State Department official said.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security and misusing his mobile phone.

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