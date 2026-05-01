US president says American actions curbed unrest and weakened Tehran’s military
The Iranian Embassy in London has hit back at what it describes as a "fabricated negative media environment" within the United Kingdom, dismissing claims that suggest Tehran is connected to recent violent occurrences across the country.
In an extensive statement shared via social media platform X, the diplomatic mission asserted that "such baseless accusations against [the] Islamic Republic of Iran lack credible evidence and appear to serve narrow political agendas, mislead public opinion, and distract from the real root causes of terrorism and violent extremism."
Defending its security record, the embassy highlighted that Iran has itself been a "primary victim of terrorism for decades." It cited a history of targeted attacks resulting in the deaths of "innocent civilians, high-ranking officials and scientists," while maintaining that the nation "remains at the forefront of the global struggle against terrorism and violent extremism."
Linking these defensive claims to its diplomatic engagements with British officials, the embassy further revealed that it had previously flagged "suspicious activities" to the government. According to the statement, Tehran had "raised concerns with relevant authorities" regarding these matters, specifically warning against the "potential exploitation of 'false flag' operations on UK soil."
Oil prices edged up Friday after the previous day's wild swings, with investors awaiting the next move in the Middle East crisis, while stocks rose in holiday-thinned trade following a tech-led record day on Wall Street.
Brent for June delivery hit a peak above $126 before easing back to end at $114, which was down for the day. Its July contract, which had been cheaper, started Friday by rising more than one percent.
West Texas Intermediate's June contract, which was still being traded, was also slightly up.
Investors are now keeping an eye on Washington and Tehran, hoping for fresh moves towards ending the crisis - which is hammering the global economy - with the British and European central banks warning of a spike in inflation.
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United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the longer it is choked, "the higher the cost to humanity."
"My message is clear: Open the Strait. Let all ships pass. Let the global economy breathe again," he said.
The world may face the "spectre of a global recession" if the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored by the end of this year, UN chief Guterres told media personnel in New York.
In the scenario where "severe disruptions persist through the end of the year, inflation skyrockets past 6%, growth plummets to 2%, immense suffering takes hold, especially among the world's most vulnerable populations," the UN Secretary General said.
"And we confront the spectre of a global recession with dramatic impacts on people, on the economy, and on political and social stability," he said.
The longer this vital artery is choked, the harder it will be to reverse the damage.Antonio Guterres
Setting out three possible trajectories, he said that even if restrictions on shipping and trade were lifted immediately, "supply chains will take months to recover," with global growth falling from 3.4 to 3.1 per cent, inflation rising to 4.4 per cent and trade slowing sharply.
"And a world still reeling from the shocks of a pandemic and the war in Ukraine will endure further economic distress. This is the best-case scenario," he said.
The administration of Donald Trump is arguing that the conflict with Iran has effectively ended following a ceasefire that began in early April, a position that could allow it to avoid seeking approval from Congress. Officials say there have been no exchanges of fire since the truce took effect, and therefore the “hostilities” should be considered over for legal purposes.
This interpretation builds on remarks by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told the Senate that the ceasefire has paused the war. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a president must seek congressional approval if military action continues beyond 60 days. The administration maintains that this clock has effectively stopped due to the ceasefire.
However, this view has drawn criticism from lawmakers and legal experts. Several Democrats, along with some Republicans, argue that the deadline is binding and cannot be bypassed. Senator Susan Collins stressed that continued military action requires clear authorisation, defined goals and a strategy for ending the conflict.
Legal analysts have also challenged the administration’s stance. Katherine Yon Ebright of the Brennan Center for Justice said the law does not allow the 60-day limit to be paused or reset due to a ceasefire. She described the interpretation as an overreach compared to past attempts by presidents to sidestep the law.
The debate highlights growing tension between the White House and Congress over the limits of presidential war powers.
US President Donald Trump granted a key approval for a major new oil pipeline from Canada into the US that’s been dubbed “Keystone Light” over its similarities to a contentious project blocked by the Biden administration. The three-foot-wide (1-metre-wide) Bridger Pipeline Expansion would carry up to 550,000 barrels (87,400 cubic metres) of oil a day from Canada through Montana and Wyoming, where it would link with another pipeline. The pipeline needs additional state and federal environmental approvals before construction. Company officials expect to start buildout next year.
As the cost of crude climbs, so do the prices of petrol (gasoline) and other fuel that keep equipment, cars, buses, delivery trucks and airplanes running. Across the US, petrol prices are at their highest level since 2022. The national average hit $4.30/gallon as of April 30, compared with $2.98 before the war started — a 44% increase — according to AAA.
US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are progressing behind closed doors and insisted that only a small circle inside his administration knows the true status of the talks.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday (local time), Trump said, "Nobody knows what the talks are, except myself and a couple of other people."
The president acknowledged uncertainty surrounding Iran's leadership structure, adding, "We have a problem because nobody knows for sure who the leaders are. It's a little bit of a problem."
Despite that, Trump maintained that Tehran wants an agreement "badly" and argued that US pressure tactics were severely damaging Iran's economy.
"Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible," Trump said, referring to the US-led blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump also appeared to downplay the prospect of resuming large-scale military strikes against Iran despite the fragile ceasefire currently in place.
"I don't know that we need it. We might need it," he said when asked about the possibility of renewed bombing.
President Donald Trump said he may pull US troops from Italy and Spain due to their opposition to the Iran war, a day after proposing a similar reduction in Germany. "Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn't I?" Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he would consider reducing American troop numbers in Spain and Italy too.
"Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible." Trump said on Wednesday that Washington was "studying and reviewing the possible reduction" of US troops in Germany, saying he would decide in a "short period of time." As of December 31, 2025, there were 12,662 active-duty US troops in Italy and 3,814 in Spain. In Germany there were 36,436.
President Donald Trump is exploring more "aggressive options" to pressure Iran into a negotiated settlement, as talks remain deadlocked and Tehran’s leaders continue to reject America's core demands, according to US media. The White House is emphasising “maximum pressure” tactics — especially economic pain — while holding open the possibility of limited military steps if diplomacy stays stalled.
Air defences were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Thursday night after they were activated to counter small aircraft and drones, Iranian media reported.
"The sound of air defence activation has been heard in some parts of Tehran. It is not yet clear whether this sound is related to a defence test or to counter possible 'reconnaissance drones' in the sky over Tehran," the Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported.
"The sound of the air defence stopped after about 20 minutes of activity and countering small aircraft," they reported. Tehran was now in a "normal situation", according to the news agencies.
At least 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port as part of the US naval blockade operations against Iran, according to the US Central Command. Washington has framed the blockade as a key "lever" to choke Iranian oil exports and force Tehran back into negotiations. Around 10,000 US troops under CentCom are now engaged in these operations, integrated with a growing fleet of warships and aircraft positioned across the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz. With unauthorised vessels facing interception, diversion, or capture, the blockade has already stranded 41 tankers carrying roughly 69 million barrels of Iranian crude that cannot be sold, effectively paralysing the Iranian regime's ability to export oil through conventional routes.
Trump has reposted a meme renaming Strait of Hormuz as "Strait of Trump". The meme, from pro-Trump account @StandWithTrump47, shows Navy ships sailing freely through the strait, which carries 20% of global oil. Trump reshared it without comment as the US blockade — in place since April 13 — turned back or redirected Iran-linked vessels, pushing Brent crude above $120/barrel. Supporters cheered the troll, while critics called it "deranged", all against Iran's failed April 27 offer to reopen if the blockade ends.
Day 62: Iran's supreme leader says, 'US suffered disgraceful defeat'
Day 61: Iran's Ghalibaf mocks Trump's blockade
Day 60: Blockade: US Marines board ship near Hormuz
Day 59: Iran blames US for failure of talks
Day 58: Trump says shooting won't 'deter' him from Iran war
Day 57: Iran sends revised peace plan, Trump calls it insufficient
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz