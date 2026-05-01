The administration of Donald Trump is arguing that the conflict with Iran has effectively ended following a ceasefire that began in early April, a position that could allow it to avoid seeking approval from Congress. Officials say there have been no exchanges of fire since the truce took effect, and therefore the “hostilities” should be considered over for legal purposes.

This interpretation builds on remarks by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told the Senate that the ceasefire has paused the war. Under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a president must seek congressional approval if military action continues beyond 60 days. The administration maintains that this clock has effectively stopped due to the ceasefire.

However, this view has drawn criticism from lawmakers and legal experts. Several Democrats, along with some Republicans, argue that the deadline is binding and cannot be bypassed. Senator Susan Collins stressed that continued military action requires clear authorisation, defined goals and a strategy for ending the conflict.

Legal analysts have also challenged the administration’s stance. Katherine Yon Ebright of the Brennan Center for Justice said the law does not allow the 60-day limit to be paused or reset due to a ceasefire. She described the interpretation as an overreach compared to past attempts by presidents to sidestep the law.

The debate highlights growing tension between the White House and Congress over the limits of presidential war powers.