Hormuz turns into gunboat bargaining table as escalation risks mount

Ship attacks, US blockade, Iran’s curbs tighten grip on oil lifeline as truce nears expiry
Dubai: The Strait of Hormuz is no longer a shipping lane — it is now a gunboat-enforced negotiating table.
What unfolded over the past 36 hours has stripped away any lingering illusion that the waterway is returning to normal. A brief window of optimism — sparked by Iran’s signal that the strait was “fully open” — has collapsed into renewed confrontation, with ships fired upon, warnings issued and global trade once again held hostage to geopolitics.
Despite a ceasefire that has technically held, the broader conflict continues to cast a long and deadly shadow. According to the Associated Press, the war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,290 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states, along with 13 US service members. Against that backdrop, the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil flows — has re-emerged as the most immediate flashpoint.
Hopes of reopening faded almost as soon as they appeared.
Iran had announced that commercial shipping could resume following a 10-day truce linked to the Israel-Hezbollah front in Lebanon. But that fragile opening quickly collided with Washington’s position. President Donald Trump made clear the US blockade of Iranian ports would remain “in full force” until a broader deal is reached — effectively undercutting any partial easing.
Tehran’s response was swift and uncompromising.
“It is impossible for others to pass… while we cannot,” Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said, in remarks cited by AP — a line that now defines Iran’s strategy. If its own exports are choked, it will ensure the same constraints apply to global shipping.
Ceasefire fragile: War has killed over 3,000 in Iran, 2,290+ in Lebanon — tensions remain high
Reopening reversed: Iran backtracks on allowing free passage after US keeps blockade in place
Ships under fire: Tanker targeted, container vessel hit; traffic slows again
India steps in: New Delhi summons Iranian envoy after two India-flagged ships attacked
Strategic choke point: Around 20% of global oil flows through the strait
Iran’s terms: Controlled routes, permits, possible fees — not free navigation
Core standoff: US economic squeeze vs Iran’s maritime pressure
Ceasefire ticking: Just days left, with major issues — including uranium — unresolved
That policy is no longer theoretical.
In a sharp escalation, Revolutionary Guard gunboats opened fire on vessels near the strait, while a projectile struck a container ship, damaging cargo, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, cited by AP. Several ships attempting to transit turned back, restoring a climate of fear that had only briefly eased.
India has now been pulled directly into the crisis.
New Delhi summoned Iran’s ambassador after two India-flagged merchant vessels were fired upon and forced to retreat mid-transit — a significant diplomatic escalation, especially after earlier assurances of safe passage for India-bound ships.
For India — heavily reliant on energy imports and a major buyer of LPG — the disruption is more than symbolic. One of the vessels targeted was reportedly a very large crude carrier carrying millions of barrels of oil, underscoring the scale of the risk.
The episode also marks a shift: the Hormuz standoff is no longer a bilateral US-Iran issue — it is drawing in major global stakeholders.
From Tehran’s perspective, the blame lies squarely with Washington.
“I can say, miscalculations,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the Associated Press, warning that the US blockade is “risking the international community… and the whole ceasefire package.”
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council — now acting as the country’s de facto top decision-making body — has gone further, declaring that any reopening of the strait will not be “conditional or limited” under US pressure. Instead, Tehran has laid out its own framework: strict oversight of maritime traffic, designated routes, compulsory permits and potentially even fees.
In effect, control of the strait has shifted from open navigation to managed access.
The implications are profound.
The Strait of Hormuz is not just a regional corridor — it is a global artery. Any disruption reverberates through oil markets, supply chains and geopolitical alignments. Even the brief suggestion of reopening earlier this week sent crude prices tumbling by around 10 per cent, only for uncertainty to return just as quickly.
The hardening of control also cuts against long-standing international principles. The United Nations has repeatedly stressed that key maritime chokepoints must remain open to global navigation, warning against disruptions to commercial shipping.
From the UAE, officials have struck a similarly firm tone. Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has said the Strait of Hormuz “has never been Iran’s to close or restrict,” underscoring that the waterway is a global passage, not a national lever.
The message is clear: Freedom of navigation is not negotiable — even in times of conflict.
What is emerging now is a dangerous equilibrium.
The United States is tightening economic pressure through its blockade. Iran is countering with physical control of the strait. Neither side appears willing to step back, and both are deploying leverage that directly impacts the global economy.
Meanwhile, diplomacy continues — but in a parallel universe.
Washington speaks of “very good” talks and a deal that may be close. Tehran says it is reviewing “new proposals” but refuses key demands, particularly on handing over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Those gaps remain wide, and until they are bridged, the Strait of Hormuz will remain a bargaining chip rather than a functioning trade route.
With the ceasefire set to expire in just days, the margin for error is shrinking.
The clock is now ticking. The two-week truce is due to expire on Wednesday, April 22 — a critical deadline that could decide whether the crisis moves toward a deal or slides back into open escalation.
Each warning, each intercepted vessel, each exchange of fire raises the risk that this controlled standoff tips into wider escalation. For now, the guns have not fallen silent — they have simply shifted to the sea.
And as long as that remains the case, the world’s most vital energy corridor will operate not on rules, but on pressure.