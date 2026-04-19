Hormuz turns into gunboat bargaining table as escalation risks mount

Despite a ceasefire that has technically held, the broader conflict continues to cast a long and deadly shadow. According to the Associated Press, the war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,290 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states, along with 13 US service members. Against that backdrop, the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil flows — has re-emerged as the most immediate flashpoint.