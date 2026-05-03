US–Iran talks: What to know as Trump threatens fresh strikes

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has warned that fresh military strikes on Iran remain firmly on the table, declaring he would act if Tehran “misbehaves,” even as both sides continue to exchange draft proposals to end the war. The blunt threat underscores the fragile and contradictory moment in the conflict: a ceasefire is technically holding, negotiations are ongoing, yet the risk of escalation is as real as ever.

“If they misbehave, if they do something bad — we’ll see. It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” Trump told reporters on Saturday, making clear that diplomacy is being pursued alongside active military planning. The remarks came as Iran submitted a new 14-point framework proposal that seeks a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an end to the US naval blockade, and a permanent halt to the war — before any substantive negotiations on its nuclear programme begin.

But Washington remains unconvinced. Trump, who has already rejected earlier proposals, said he would review the latest offer while signalling it may fall short, deepening a high-stakes standoff where talks and threats now move in parallel.

The result is a negotiation that looks active on the surface but remains fundamentally stuck. Washington is pressing for a deal that tackles Iran’s nuclear programme first, while Tehran is demanding that the war end and restrictions be lifted before it makes any such concessions. Between those positions lies the strategic choke point of the Strait of Hormuz — now both a bargaining chip and a flashpoint.

Iran’s latest proposal reflects that approach. It calls for the reopening of the strait, the lifting of sanctions, and an end to the US naval blockade within a month, followed only later by negotiations on nuclear limits. For Washington, that sequencing is a non-starter, with officials insisting any agreement must first ensure Iran cannot move closer to a nuclear weapon.

That gap has left diplomacy and deterrence running side by side. The US continues to tighten financial and maritime pressure, while Iran signals it is prepared for both negotiation and confrontation. With neither side willing to move first, the question now is not just what either wants — but who blinks.

The United States and Iran are under a fragile ceasefire that began after the US Israel strikes on Iran, but negotiations to end the conflict are stalled.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.