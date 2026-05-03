US–Iran talks: What to know as Trump threatens fresh strikes

Hormuz access and nuclear limits at centre of a widening US–Iran deadlock
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has warned that fresh military strikes on Iran remain firmly on the table, declaring he would act if Tehran “misbehaves,” even as both sides continue to exchange draft proposals to end the war. The blunt threat underscores the fragile and contradictory moment in the conflict: a ceasefire is technically holding, negotiations are ongoing, yet the risk of escalation is as real as ever.
“If they misbehave, if they do something bad — we’ll see. It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly,” Trump told reporters on Saturday, making clear that diplomacy is being pursued alongside active military planning. The remarks came as Iran submitted a new 14-point framework proposal that seeks a rapid reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, an end to the US naval blockade, and a permanent halt to the war — before any substantive negotiations on its nuclear programme begin.
But Washington remains unconvinced. Trump, who has already rejected earlier proposals, said he would review the latest offer while signalling it may fall short, deepening a high-stakes standoff where talks and threats now move in parallel.
The result is a negotiation that looks active on the surface but remains fundamentally stuck. Washington is pressing for a deal that tackles Iran’s nuclear programme first, while Tehran is demanding that the war end and restrictions be lifted before it makes any such concessions. Between those positions lies the strategic choke point of the Strait of Hormuz — now both a bargaining chip and a flashpoint.
Iran’s latest proposal reflects that approach. It calls for the reopening of the strait, the lifting of sanctions, and an end to the US naval blockade within a month, followed only later by negotiations on nuclear limits. For Washington, that sequencing is a non-starter, with officials insisting any agreement must first ensure Iran cannot move closer to a nuclear weapon.
That gap has left diplomacy and deterrence running side by side. The US continues to tighten financial and maritime pressure, while Iran signals it is prepared for both negotiation and confrontation. With neither side willing to move first, the question now is not just what either wants — but who blinks.
What’s driving the standoff, and where could it go next?
It’s both — uneasily.
The United States and Iran are under a fragile ceasefire that began after the US Israel strikes on Iran, but negotiations to end the conflict are stalled.
At the same time, Donald Trump has openly warned that fresh military strikes remain an option, saying he could act if Iran “misbehaves.”
No active large-scale fighting
No peace deal either
Real risk of escalation
Trump’s message was blunt: Diplomacy is still on the table, but so is force.
He said new strikes are “certainly a possibility,” even as he reviews Iran’s latest proposal.
This matters because it shows his strategy:
Pressure first (military + blockade)
Talk later (on US terms)
It also signals that the ceasefire is conditional, not stable.
Iran has sent a detailed proposal — reportedly via Pakistan — that flips the usual negotiation order.
Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
End the US naval blockade
Lift sanctions and release frozen assets
US troop pullback from nearby regions
Compensation for war damage
End the conflict across Iran and Lebanon
Iran wants all this before serious nuclear negotiations begin.
Because Washington wants the exact opposite.
No deal without strict nuclear limits first
Iran must give up or severely restrict enriched uranium
Prevent any path to a nuclear weapon
Iran: End war first, then discuss nuclear issue
US: Solve nuclear issue first, then end war
This is the heart of the conflict.
Iran insists its programme is peaceful, but:
It has large stockpiles of enriched uranium
Some enriched close to weapons-grade levels
Total reserves could theoretically support multiple nuclear weapons
Full halt to enrichment
Long-term restrictions (up to 20 years)
Iran refuses, citing its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Because it’s one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.
20% of global oil supply passes through it
Key route for gas, food, and industrial goods
Traffic has dropped sharply
Ships are avoiding the route
Some vessels have been seized or turned back
This has pushed oil prices ~50% higher than prewar levels.
Iran claims it has begun collecting tolls — but:
No independent verification
The US rejects it outright
Hormuz is international water
No country can legally charge for passage
Washington has warned shipping firms they could face sanctions if they pay Iran — through cash, crypto, or even indirect means.
The US has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, led by forces under United States Central Command.
Dozens of ships turned away
Iranian oil exports restricted
Major pressure on Iran’s economy
The idea: Cut revenue and force Iran back to the table.
Iran, meanwhile, calls it “piracy.”
Honestly? Neither.
The US has:
Military dominance
Financial pressure tools (sanctions, blockade)
Iran has:
Control over Hormuz access
Ability to disrupt global energy flows
High tolerance for prolonged standoffs
That’s why this feels stuck:
each side has leverage — but not enough to break the deadlock.
It’s partly about strategy and partly about style.
Trump prefers fast, pressure-driven deals
Iran’s leadership is known for slow, layered negotiations
Add deep mistrust and conflicting goals, and you get:
Rejections
No convergence
Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary:
Hosting talks in Islamabad
Relaying proposals between both sides
But even mediation hasn’t broken the impasse so far.
There are three realistic paths:
1. Breakthrough (least likely right now)
A compromise on sequencing—Hormuz + nuclear issues together
2. Continued stalemate (most likely)
Ceasefire holds
Talks drag on
Economic pressure builds
3. Escalation (real risk)
US resumes strikes
Iran retaliates in Hormuz or via proxies
Global energy shock intensifies
Because this isn’t just a regional conflict.
It directly affects:
Global oil prices
Shipping and supply chains
Inflation worldwide
Energy security in Europe and Asia
In short, Hormuz has become what many analysts describe as:
A bargaining table enforced by gunboats.