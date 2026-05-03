Foreign Ministry says US remarks confirm unlawful actions in Strait of Hormuz tensions
Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks that called the US seizure of Iranian vessels "piracy."
"The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in an X post.
"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.
Trump on Friday bragged that the US Navy acted "like pirates" in its blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida, Xinhua news agency reported.
Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalisation of such "blatant violations" of international law.
The United States imposed its anti-Iran blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after post-ceasefire negotiations with Tehran in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11-12 failed to yield an agreement.
The ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel took effect on April 8 following 40 days of fighting.