GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran condemns Trump’s ‘piracy’ remarks over seizure of Iranian vessels

Foreign Ministry says US remarks confirm unlawful actions in Strait of Hormuz tensions

Last updated:
IANS
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson
X@IRIMFA

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei condemned US President Donald Trump's remarks that called the US seizure of Iranian vessels "piracy."

"The president of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as 'piracy,' brazenly boasting that 'we act like pirates,'" Baghaei said in an X post.

"This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation," Baghaei added.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Trump on Friday bragged that the US Navy acted "like pirates" in its blockade of Iranian ports. "We took over the ship, we took over the cargo, we took over the oil. It's a very profitable business," Trump said at an event in Florida, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghaei called on the international community, UN member states, and the UN secretary-general to firmly reject any normalisation of such "blatant violations" of international law.

The United States imposed its anti-Iran blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after post-ceasefire negotiations with Tehran in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11-12 failed to yield an agreement.

The ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel took effect on April 8 following 40 days of fighting.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File photo: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Russia, Iran discuss Gulf security and nuclear tensions

2m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during their meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Trump 'not satisfied' with Iran’s latest proposal

21m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi walk to attend the talks at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg on April 27, 2026.

'Red lines' set by Iran in written messages to US

4m read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the traveling press before boarding Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on April 25, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Iran sends revised plan, Trump calls it insufficient

14m read