Don’t chase degree trends, educators tell students at Edufair Dubai

Experts warn against choosing courses based on trends
While early academic choices can shape career pathways, educators at a panel during Edufair Dubai said subject selection alone does not determine long-term success. Speakers stressed the need for students to build practical skills, gain industry exposure and develop independent thinking alongside academics, urging students and parents to focus on adaptability and personal growth rather than chasing courses based solely on market trends.
“Today, selection of subjects and universities has become commoditised. We need to think beyond that,” said Arindam Banerjee, Director, Master of Applied Finance & Wealth Management, SP Jain School of Global Management Dubai.
“It’s not about choosing a degree from a basket. It’s about aligning their life journey with who they are,” Banerjee said,
Panelists said students should begin by understanding where a degree could lead before selecting a course or university.
“Decide what title you want to work in or what major you want to pursue,” said Mustafa Alhariri, Director - Career Services and Outreach at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai.
He encouraged students to research job roles in detail before making decisions.
“Research those majors and find out what kind of jobs graduates go into and what alumni are saying. Also check the nature of the job title, the duties and tasks involved. Then ask yourself: am I really going to enjoy doing this?”
At the same time, educators cautioned students against choosing courses simply because they appear financially rewarding or popular among peers.
“The typical challenge with students is that all my friends are doing this, or my teachers recommended this, so I jump into something I’m not 100 per cent sure about,” Alhariri said. “After the first couple of semesters, it appears that this is not me.”
He also warned students against blindly following the idea of “finding your passion” too early.
“Do you really know your passion when you are 18? Sometimes we find our passion much later in life.”
Instead, Alhariri urged students to focus on understanding their strengths through psychometric tests, career counselling and skill assessments.
Meanwhile, Amir Zeid, Dean, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University, said students should pursue fields they genuinely enjoy.
“My answer as an academician for 25 years is simple – do something you really like. Have passion for whatever you are doing,” he said. “If you truly enjoy what you are doing, the money will eventually come.”
Speakers highlighted that coursework today must connect more closely with industry expectations and real-world problem-solving.
“We have moved beyond degrees,” said Nidhi Sehgal, Head of School – Business and Humanities, Curtin University Dubai.
“Don’t just look at degrees. You should look at skills, and whether you can transfer those skills across industries.”
She said students should examine whether programmes include simulations, work-integrated learning and industry-facing assessments.
“Students are required to understand problems. They are required to think clearly, communicate clearly and defend their recommendations,” Sehgal said. “How you are being assessed is equally important.”
Banerjee argued that education systems often condition students to follow instructions instead of taking initiative.
“From a very early age, we are programmed to listen and do what we are instructed to do,” he said. “When students are programmed this way, they become passive.”
He added that education should extend beyond academics alone. “Choosing a subject, a university or a career path is only part of the journey. It is not the journey itself.”
Panelists highlighted the importance of internships, volunteering and extracurricular involvement in building employability as well as to understand the nature of a major.
“Volunteering as one of the very important things that you do before you go for university or before you select any major,” Alhariri said. “If you have two or three different majors in your mind, try volunteering in those areas.”
Zeid said internships increasingly influence hiring decisions.
“When I hire people, I look for students who have done internships, published work and participated in extracurricular activities; and not only their GPA,” he said.
Sehgal said that students often delay skill-building until later years of university. “Skills cannot be developed overnight.”
Panelists also highlighted the importance of resilience, communication and interpersonal skills alongside academic performance.
“Today, it’s critical to teach children how to take independent decisions,” Banerjee said. “We also need to prepare students to handle stress.”
Zeid added that human interaction remains central to education despite increasing use of technology. “An AI lesson or a screen-based lesson will never fully teach a child how to communicate,” he said.
Panelists urged students to view higher education as part of a broader personal and professional journey rather than a race driven by trends, grades or social pressure.