RTA Dubai launches AI powered marine network and here is everything commuters need to know

Seasonal network uses big data to fine-tune ferries for events, holidays and peaks
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is transforming how it manages marine public transport through the expansion of its Seasonal Network initiative, a data-driven framework that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to dynamically adapt services in response to shifting passenger demand.
Rather than relying on static timetables, the initiative equips the marine transport network with the agility to respond in real time to seasonal fluctuations, public holidays and major city events. At its core lies a comprehensive big-data repository that consolidates passenger volumes, revenue streams and occupancy trends, all feeding into smarter, more accurate operational decisions.
Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at RTA's Public Transport Agency, described the thinking behind the system: "We developed the Seasonal Network using advanced in-house algorithms and AI-powered analytical tools capable of drawing insights from multiple data sources simultaneously. This gives us the ability to build flexible, season-specific operating plans that balance genuine customer needs with long-term operational efficiency."
Crucially, the initiative doesn't treat technology as an end in itself. Customer feedback gathered through official channels is actively embedded into service design, ensuring that human needs and data-driven insights work in tandem rather than in isolation.
The updated summer operating plan is set to roll out in July, applying predictive modelling to anticipate demand patterns and fine-tune service headways accordingly. This approach allows planners to simulate passenger behaviour, stress-test schedules against real-world variables and calibrate performance benchmarks against international standards — all before a single additional vessel hits the water.
Each seasonal plan is developed and executed independently, safeguarding service continuity while progressively advancing the broader goals of the marine transport sector. Beyond operational performance, the initiative supports financial sustainability and reinforces Dubai's standing as a global leader in smart, technology-led urban mobility.