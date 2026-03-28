UAE traffic update: Dubai RTA announces Sharjah bus service E315 resumes

Minor delays expected as operations gradually return to full capacity
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that, after heavy rains disrupted travel across the UAE, bus service E315 between Etisalat Bus Station and Muwailih in Sharjah will resume on Saturday from 11:00 am.
Commuters are advised that minor delays may occur as services gradually return to full capacity.
RTA confirmed that all necessary operational and safety measures are in place to ensure smooth and reliable journeys for passengers.
Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time, stay updated via official RTA channels, and follow standard safety guidelines while navigating affected routes.
RTA had previously warned on March 26 that bus services to Sharjah and Ajman would be temporarily halted due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather.
Authorities reported that water accumulation on several roads across the emirates has caused traffic disruptions, with some key roads in Sharjah seeing temporary closures. The heavy rains and thunderstorms sweeping across the UAE over the past few days have prompted residents to exercise caution while travelling.