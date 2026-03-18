Eid Al Fitr: Will today’s weather impact Shawwal crescent moon sighting in UAE?

If the crescent moon is sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin on Thursday
Dubai: Cloud cover and strong winds forecast across parts of the UAE on Wednesday could make it more difficult to sight the Shawwal crescent moon, as the country’s moon-sighting committee prepares to meet after Maghrib prayers to determine the end of Ramadan.
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According to the National Center of Meteorology, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of light rainfall over scattered areas, along with northwesterly winds reaching up to 40 km/h and blowing dust in some regions. Such conditions can reduce visibility and may affect traditional moon-sighting efforts.
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee will convene on Wednesday evening to observe the crescent marking the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which signals the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.
If the crescent moon is sighted on Wednesday evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin on Thursday. If it is not visible, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will begin on Friday.
Astronomical calculations, however, indicate that the first day of Shawwal is likely to fall on Friday, although the official date will depend on confirmed moon sightings announced by the committee.
While clouds and dust can obstruct visibility, they do not affect the moon’s actual position. In cases of poor visibility, authorities may rely on observations from specialised astronomical observatories, optical equipment and verified sightings from the region before making a final decision.
Cloud cover, dust and humidity are among the key factors that can affect visibility during moon sighting, though specialised astronomical observatories and optical equipment are also used alongside traditional visual observation.