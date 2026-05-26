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Parkonic announces free parking in select Dubai areas during Eid holidays

Keep your eye on the signage for specific parking terms and timings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Parkonic announces free parking in select Dubai areas during Eid holidays
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Motorists across the UAE can enjoy free parking at several malls, residential districts and commercial destinations during weekends and the Eid public holiday period, according to announcements made by Parkonic.

The free parking offers apply across selected locations and motorists have been advised to check on-site signage for specific parking terms and timings, as conditions may vary by location.

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Free parking on Sundays and public holidays

Free parking will be available on Sundays and official public holidays at the following locations:

  • SME Business Village

  • Lulu Silicon Central

  • Lulu Dubai branches in Al Warqa, Dubai Investment Park and Rashidiya

  • Lulu Sharjah branches in Muwaileh, Buhaira and Butina

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis on-street parking

Authorities said parking regulations and eligibility may differ depending on the site.

Weekend and holiday parking waived at major malls

In a separate update, Parkonic confirmed free parking on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at several popular retail and mixed-use destinations, including:

  • WAFI

  • Shams Boutik

  • ARC Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)

  • Dalma Mall

  • Al Wahda Mall

Eid-only free parking

Meanwhile, Tilal Al Ghaf on-street parking will be free only during the Eid public holiday period, in line with the holiday dates announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Motorists advised to check signage

Motorists have been urged to review parking notices displayed at the location before leaving their vehicles.

The move is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve convenience for shoppers and visitors during the busy holiday period.

Officials advised drivers to remain aware of any location-specific restrictions, validation requirements or time limits that may still apply.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
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Related Topics:
Public parkingdubai parking feesUAE Eid Al AdhaDubai parking

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