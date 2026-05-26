Keep your eye on the signage for specific parking terms and timings
Motorists across the UAE can enjoy free parking at several malls, residential districts and commercial destinations during weekends and the Eid public holiday period, according to announcements made by Parkonic.
The free parking offers apply across selected locations and motorists have been advised to check on-site signage for specific parking terms and timings, as conditions may vary by location.
Free parking will be available on Sundays and official public holidays at the following locations:
SME Business Village
Lulu Silicon Central
Lulu Dubai branches in Al Warqa, Dubai Investment Park and Rashidiya
Lulu Sharjah branches in Muwaileh, Buhaira and Butina
Dubai Silicon Oasis on-street parking
Authorities said parking regulations and eligibility may differ depending on the site.
In a separate update, Parkonic confirmed free parking on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays at several popular retail and mixed-use destinations, including:
WAFI
Shams Boutik
ARC Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)
Dalma Mall
Al Wahda Mall
Meanwhile, Tilal Al Ghaf on-street parking will be free only during the Eid public holiday period, in line with the holiday dates announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Motorists have been urged to review parking notices displayed at the location before leaving their vehicles.
The move is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve convenience for shoppers and visitors during the busy holiday period.
Officials advised drivers to remain aware of any location-specific restrictions, validation requirements or time limits that may still apply.