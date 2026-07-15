Why Majid Developments’ Arlington Park 2 is a compelling investment opportunity

Majid Developments has an ambitious development pipeline, with Dh700 million in projects already delivered and under execution, and a further Dh1 billion investment portfolio for various other luxurious projects poised to shape the next phase of growth across 2026-27.

Majid Developments’ success continues with Arlington Park 2 after the launch of Arlington Park 1, which was sold out within just four weeks.

Arlington Park 2 comprises 129 thoughtfully designed residences including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, strategically connected to Arlington Park 1 in Dubai Land Residence Complex.

Following strong demand, only a limited collection of units remain available, presenting investors with an increasingly rare opportunity to own in one of the area's most sought-after residential communities. Construction is already well under way, with works advancing at an exceptional pace.

Unlike conventional residential offerings, Arlington Park 2 is designed around flexibility and quality, with buyers able to choose between fully furnished and semi-furnished residences curated with premium European finishes, carefully selected materials, and high-quality German appliances.

The developer's consistent pace of construction and ability to generate exceptional market demand have positioned Majid Developments as a trusted name among investors seeking long-term growth potential. As Dubai's real estate market continues to attract global interest, Arlington Park 2 stands out as an opportunity backed by an established sales record rather than future promises.

The journey continues with Majid Developments' next extraordinary creation in Dubailand Residence Complex, one of Dubai's fastest-growing residential destinations, where strategic connectivity, evolving infrastructure, and exceptional investment potential come together to shape the future.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming landmark launch, Arlington Park 2 stands as the final opportunity to invest in the developer's current success story, an investment in a legacy defined by exceptional quality, enduring value, and established market confidence.