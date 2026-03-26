DPS Opens in Dubai: Middle East’s first-ever permanent real estate exhibition centre

DPS is built on a simple but revolutionary idea: providing Agents, Buyers, and Investors with Top Developers' year-round access to Dubai's top developments, inventories, and launches all in one place. The Exhibition brings together over 30 of the most reputable developers of the UAE, like DAMAC, Sobha, Binghatti, Danube, Tiger, Beyond, Ellington, Deca, and more, along with over 400+ residential and commercial developments under one roof.