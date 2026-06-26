Storeys Real Estate ranks number one with Aldar, number four with Arada, and among the Middle East’s best workplaces

The rankings with Aldar and Arada reflect outstanding sales performance
Storeys Real Estate has achieved a remarkable series of milestones, further strengthening its position as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages. The company has been ranked #1 with Aldar Properties, secured the #4 position with Arada, and earned recognition as the 4th Best Real Estate Workplace in the Middle East.
The achievements come less than two years after the company’s launch, highlighting a growth journey that has seen Storeys evolve from a start-up into one of the region’s most recognized real estate organizations.
The rankings with Aldar and Arada reflect outstanding sales performance, strong developer partnerships, and the trust the company has built with two of the UAE’s most respected developers.
Competing against brokerages that have operated for decades, Storeys has rapidly established itself as a leading force in the market through a combination of innovation, execution, and a strong people-first culture.
Over the past two years, the company has grown to a team of more than 200 professionals, facilitated billions of dirhams in property transactions, and built a reputation for delivering consistent results across the UAE’s most sought-after developments.
Today, Storeys is recognized as one of the largest salaried real estate brokerages in the region, offering a structured and professional environment designed to support long-term career growth.
The company has invested heavily in creating a platform where real estate professionals can thrive through access to advanced technology, dedicated operational support, leadership development programs, and world-class infrastructure.
What differentiates Storeys is not a single factor, but the platform it has built. The company has invested extensively in technology, training, operational support, leadership development, compliance, and employee wellbeing, creating an environment where performance is sustainable and scalable. This long-term approach has enabled Storeys to attract top talent, develop future leaders, and compete successfully against organizations many times its size.
This commitment to employee experience has been recognized through its inclusion among the Best Workplaces in the Middle East, where Storeys ranked as the 4th Best Real Estate Workplace in the region.
The recognition is particularly significant given the scale of competition. The company was ranked alongside some of the Middle East’s largest and most established organizations, many with significantly larger workforces and far longer operating histories. Despite being one of the youngest companies in the rankings, Storeys secured a position among the region’s most admired employers.
The company’s success has been driven by a culture built around ambition, accountability, teamwork, and continuous growth. By combining high-performance standards with strong employee support systems, Storeys has created an environment where individuals are empowered to build meaningful and rewarding careers while contributing to a shared vision of excellence.
Beyond workplace excellence, Storeys continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for leading developers and a preferred destination for top industry talent. Its ability to scale rapidly while maintaining operational excellence and employee engagement has become a defining characteristic of its growth story.
As the company enters its next phase of expansion, these achievements serve as a powerful validation of the platform it has built and the standards it continues to uphold.
The combination of Aldar #1, Arada #4, and recognition as the 4th Best Real Estate Workplace in the Middle East represents more than a collection of awards. It reflects a company that has successfully combined exceptional business performance with an outstanding workplace culture, setting new benchmarks for the real estate brokerage industry across the region.