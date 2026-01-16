How these women transformed Dubai's corporate landscape with community-driven initiatives

If there’s one woman who embodies the notion that a career can be a life and a life can be a career, it is Jen Blandos. An entrepreneur since 2002, Blandos never set out to build an empire; she simply followed the intersections of joy, challenge, and opportunity. Looking back now, she admits that had you asked her a decade ago whether her work would become her life’s purpose she “probably wouldn’t have thought about it that way.” But the truth is, she was building not just businesses, but ecosystems of support long before the world knew it needed them.