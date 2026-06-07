DIEZ non-oil trade surges 46% to record Dh491 billion in 2025

Economic zones authority contributes 16% of Dubai's non-oil trade as volumes rise 50%
Dubai: The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) recorded its highest-ever non-oil trade performance in 2025, with total trade reaching Dh491 billion, a 46% increase from the previous year.
The result marks the fifth consecutive year of growth for the authority, with total trade value now four times higher than in 2020. DIEZ's share of Dubai's non-oil trade also rose to 16% during a year in which the emirate's external trade exceeded Dh3 trillion.
Trade volumes climbed 50% to 667,800 tonnes, pointing to stronger cargo movement and commercial activity across DIEZ's economic zones.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the performance reflects the strength of Dubai's economic and trade ecosystem.
“The exceptional growth is yet another example of Dubai’s ability to stay ahead of global shifts and turn them into new opportunities for growth. We congratulate the DIEZ team led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum on this achievement, which contributes to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforces Dubai’s role as a city that connects markets, opportunities and investment from around the world.
“These results further show the continued trust that businesses, investors and trading partners place in Dubai’s economic foundations, world-class infrastructure and institutions. They also highlight the important role that Dubai’s economic zones play in enabling both regional and international trade and generating long-term economic value.”
Imports remained the main contributor to growth for the third straight year. The increase in trade volume indicates that growth was supported by a rise in the movement of goods rather than higher prices alone, according to DIEZ.
Machinery, electrical equipment and electronics remained the largest segment of trade activity, accounting for more than 70% of total trade. The sector recorded annual growth of 42%.
The precious stones, precious metals and pearls segment expanded by 71% and represented about 26% of total trade. Together, the two sectors accounted for approximately 96% of DIEZ's total trade activity in 2025.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DIEZ, said the results demonstrate the strength of Dubai's economic model.
"DIEZ's non-oil trade results for 2025 are a testament to the resilience of our economic model and its capacity to deliver sustainable growth built on value-added activities, logistical integration, and technological advancement.”
“Achieving Dh491 billion in total trade and raising the Authority's contribution to 16% of Dubai's trade reaffirms, once again, the pivotal role of DIEZ in advancing the emirate's standing as a global hub for advanced trade.
“We remain committed to building a more flexible and efficient business ecosystem that is fully aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and continues to strengthen the emirate’s global competitiveness."
Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said the results reflected sustained growth in trade flows and supply chain activity. “The 2025 results confirm that DIEZ’s growth reflects genuine expansion in trade flows and cargo movement, rather than temporary price-driven factors.
“The rise in trade volume to 667,800 tons, alongside the expansion of high-value technology sectors, reflects the success of our strategy in diversifying partners, boosting re-exports, and developing supply chains. The evolving partner landscape, particularly the acceleration in trade with Saudi Arabia, creates new opportunities for deeper and more sustainable regional integration.”
China remained DIEZ's largest trading partner in 2025, accounting for 28.7% of total trade. Saudi Arabia ranked second, while India placed third with an 8% share of trade. DIEZ said the latest results highlight its growing role within Dubai's non-oil trade ecosystem and its ability to support trade growth in a rapidly evolving global market.