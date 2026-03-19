Meydan Free Zone launches non-residency business setup with guaranteed corporate bank account

"Dubai has long been recognised as a global hub for trade, commerce, and ambition," said Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone. "This service extends that advantage to entrepreneurs who have never set foot in the UAE. At Meydan Free Zone, we are opening the door to international founders who want the credibility of a UAE-licensed company, the power of multi-currency banking, and the freedom to operate globally, all without leaving home."