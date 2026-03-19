Meydan Free Zone launches non-residency business setup with guaranteed corporate bank account

International entrepreneurs can incorporate fully licensed UAE company without relocating
Meydan Free Zone, one of Dubai's fastest-growing business destinations, has launched a fully remote company formation service that allows entrepreneurs anywhere in the world to establish a licensed UAE business and open a corporate bank account without travelling to the UAE.
Starting a company in Dubai has traditionally required founders to be present, for business license applications, bank onboarding, and compliance checks. Meydan Free Zone has removed each of those requirements. The entire process, from initial application through to a live, operational bank account, now takes place online.
Founders select their business activities from over 2,500 options, upload shareholder documents for verification, and receive their UAE trade license within as little as 60 minutes. For businesses with more complex structures, licenses are issued within 24 hours.
Banking follows the same path. Once a trade license is issued, Meydan Free Zone's MPlus banking team connects founders with a network of 26+ banking partners, including CBI Bank, with identity and compliance checks carried out through digital KYC verification. No residency visa is required.
Accounts support up to 17 currencies including USD, EUR, and GBP, with access to SWIFT and SEPA transfers, global wire payments, corporate debit cards, real-time currency exchange, and e-commerce payment collection, all managed through a secure online banking platform, with a dedicated relationship manager assigned to each account.
"Dubai has long been recognised as a global hub for trade, commerce, and ambition," said Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone. "This service extends that advantage to entrepreneurs who have never set foot in the UAE. At Meydan Free Zone, we are opening the door to international founders who want the credibility of a UAE-licensed company, the power of multi-currency banking, and the freedom to operate globally, all without leaving home."
The model addresses a clear and growing demand. International founders — consultants serving global clients, e-commerce operators, digital agencies, trading companies, technology startups, and holding structures — increasingly need a credible business jurisdiction and reliable cross-border banking infrastructure, without the obligation to relocate.
With 100 per cent foreign ownership, no personal income tax, and 0 per cent corporate tax on qualifying free zone income, Meydan Free Zone is one of the world's most commercially attractive bases for international business, and now, one that any founder can access from anywhere, entirely online.