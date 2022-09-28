In 2022, the UAE ranked fourth globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index, a notable achievement reflecting the nation’s efforts and recent regulatory framework that incubates and accelerates entrepreneurship. As part of its national entrepreneurship agenda, the UAE aims to become the entrepreneurial nation of choice, home to 20 unicorn startups worth $1 billion each by 2031, reaffirming its commitment to further improving the startup ecosystem and paving the way for success.

With a world-class environment to support the entrepreneurship sector, the UAE presents an integrated system of initiatives and legislation that serves as a growth engine for the country’s gross domestic product. In the last few years, the UAE revealed pioneering measures, including but not limited to, allowing full foreign ownership of companies in all activities and introducing golden visa schemes for entrepreneurs and innovators.

As the UAE continues to thrive as a global business hub, free zones remain a crucial player in supporting the business ecosystem. Free Zones support in attracting investment in the country, driving entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up local businesses, and adding to the national economy. An embodiment of the UAE’s vision to become an entrepreneurial nation is IFZA, one of the leading, most dynamic and truly international free zones in the UAE.

Optimising the country’s position as a global investment hub and its world-class infrastructure, IFZA differentiates itself through a multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through a network of professional partners and government authorities, contributing to the UAE’s prosperity and its vision of a diversified knowledge economy.

From its establishment, IFZA has been a leading force in continuously driving the UAE’s startup ecosystem by providing a broad range of cost-effective free zone business setup programs, facilities and benefits to attract thousands of global entrepreneurs and support the growth of the community.

As part of our commitment to develop a dynamic business ecosystem, we also set ourselves a vision to be an incubator of talent that enables development. This is the principle behind our development of the KHDA-registered IFZA Academy for Training, the first and only training institute of its kind within the Free Zone industry providing Licensees international-standard continuous learning. As the world adapts to hybrid ways of working, we provide businesses with inspiring real estate solutions and cutting-edge facilities that are strategically located inside the IFZA Business Park in Dubai. IFZA Life provides uniquely tailored health insurance packages exclusively for IFZA Free Zone companies.

In line with the UAE’s focus on social responsibility, IFZA’s dedicated corporate social responsibility division, IFZA Cares, is established to provide our free zone community opportunities to make a positive contribution to the country’s social, economic and environmental welfare.

Through our network spanning thousands of active partners and business setup consultants in Dubai and around the world, we at IFZA continue to create a dynamic synergy of services and expertise that are at the core of a supportive ecosystem, where businesses are motivated to create and inspired to succeed.