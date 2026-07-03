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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo leads Portugal into last 16 after late Ramos winner

Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 after dramatic stoppage-time goal in Toronto

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Toronto: Substitute Gonçalo Ramos headed Portugal into the World Cup last 16 with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a gripping 2-1 victory over Croatia on Thursday.

Ramos met a superb cross from Rafael Leão in the fourth minute of added time, breaking Croatian hearts after they had created the majority of the chances in the sweltering evening heat.

Croatia thought they had snatched an equaliser moments later, but Joško Gvardiol’s goal was ruled out for offside, leaving the Croatians stunned while Portugal celebrated.

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Ronaldo scores from the spot

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in the victory, converting a penalty to cancel out Ivan Perišić’s opener.

The goal was Ronaldo’s first ever in a World Cup knockout match, ensuring another chapter in his remarkable international career as Portugal set up a last-16 clash with Spain in Dallas on Monday.

Croatia strike first

Perišić had shocked Portugal by slipping the ball beneath goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute.

Ronaldo appeared to equalise soon afterwards after controlling a long pass and finishing neatly, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

VAR awards Portugal a lifeline

Portugal were handed a lifeline when Renato Veiga was pulled back by Croatia’s Nikola Vlašić inside the penalty area.

Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot, and Ronaldo calmly converted by striking the ball straight down the middle before celebrating with clenched fists.

Croatia miss late chances

The match remained breathless throughout.

Mateo Kovačić saw a low drive tipped onto the post by Costa, while Peta Sučić had the ball in the net only for the assistant referee’s flag to deny him.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 81st minute for Rúben Neves, but Croatia continued to threaten.

Mario Pašalić came agonisingly close to a winner with a far-post header that drifted just wide.

Portugal survive the drama

Just when extra time appeared inevitable, Rafael Leão delivered a pinpoint cross and Ramos powered his header into the net.

Portugal were through, while Croatia were left wondering how the match had slipped away in the final moments.

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Cristiano RonaldoFIFA World CupFIFA

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