Zidane reaches verbal agreement to coach France post World Cup

Frenchman’s move could free up Carrick for permanent role at United
Dubai: Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the new coach of France after the 2026 World Cup.
According to reports in Italy, the 53-year-old has reached an agreement to take control of the French national team after this summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with current French coach and compatriot Didier Deschamps’ contract due to expire following the conclusion of the tournament.
The legendary former midfielder has been out of work since 2021, having left Real Madrid for a second time. In the four-and-a-half years since, Zidane has been linked with a number of roles including at Manchester United, but it appears that his return to the dugout could potentially come on the international stage.
Zidane had confirmed in October he would one day like to coach the France national team. “I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching,” Zidane said at an event organised by Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I’m not saying it’s going to happen now, what I want one day is to coach the national team.”
Zidane’s commitment to the French national side means that yet another of the candidates tipped to take over from Michael Carrick for the Manchester United job, is out of the reckoning.
Carrick was recently put in charge until the end of the season, although he’s now being considered for the job on a permanent basis.
He has impressed with an eye-catching run of form, with Wayne Rooney having suggested he should be handed the role full-time, according to The Mirror. He said: “We’ve been there and tried different managers — (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) van Gaal, (Erik) ten Hag and (Ruben) Amorim — and for me Carrick makes sense.”
Rooney added: “Not because we’ve played together and we’re friends, but because he’s a real calming influence. Having someone there who knows the club and cares for the club makes a big difference. Michael is managing the whole squad and managing them well.
“Sometimes we’re quick to overlook what’s right there in front of you and say we’ve got this manager from Turkey or from Spain who is going to come in and do this, when they have no interest in the football club.
“At least (with Carrick) this will give the foundations for the club to keep building when in two or three years’ time the infrastructure will be back at the club.”