Zidane reaches verbal agreement to coach France post World Cup

Zidane’s commitment to the French national side means that yet another of the candidates tipped to take over from Michael Carrick for the Manchester United job, is out of the reckoning.

Zidane had confirmed in October he would one day like to coach the France national team. “I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching,” Zidane said at an event organised by Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The legendary former midfielder has been out of work since 2021, having left Real Madrid for a second time. In the four-and-a-half years since, Zidane has been linked with a number of roles including at Manchester United, but it appears that his return to the dugout could potentially come on the international stage.

According to reports in Italy, the 53-year-old has reached an agreement to take control of the French national team after this summer’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, with current French coach and compatriot Didier Deschamps’ contract due to expire following the conclusion of the tournament.

“At least (with Carrick) this will give the foundations for the club to keep building when in two or three years’ time the infrastructure will be back at the club.”

“Sometimes we’re quick to overlook what’s right there in front of you and say we’ve got this manager from Turkey or from Spain who is going to come in and do this, when they have no interest in the football club.

Rooney added: “Not because we’ve played together and we’re friends, but because he’s a real calming influence. Having someone there who knows the club and cares for the club makes a big difference. Michael is managing the whole squad and managing them well.

He has impressed with an eye-catching run of form, with Wayne Rooney having suggested he should be handed the role full-time, according to The Mirror. He said: “We’ve been there and tried different managers — (Jose) Mourinho, (Louis) van Gaal, (Erik) ten Hag and (Ruben) Amorim — and for me Carrick makes sense.”

