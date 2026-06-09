West Ham FC co-chairman quits after historic allegations

Dubai: Seven women have accused David Sullivan, the West Ham co-owner, of using his position of influence to pursue inappropriate relationships with them, according to an investigation by the BBC and The times.

The women alleged that Sullivan exploited his authority when they were young models seeking work at his Daily Sport and Sunday Sport newspapers.

Sullivan has strongly denied the allegations through his lawyer. He stepped down as co-chairman of the east London club on Saturday to "avoid disruption", according to a club statement.

In a statement, Sullivan said he had become aware of "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life" that were due to be published and broadcast.

One woman told the BBC's Panorama programme that she met Sullivan at his home in 1999 to discuss potential work opportunities. She alleged that the meeting became inappropriate and that she felt pressured into an encounter she did not consent to. Sullivan's lawyers said the account was implausible.

The BBC reported that eight women, including one featured in its investigation, had previously reported Sullivan's conduct to police. He was never charged with any offence.

The 77-year-old made his fortune through publishing and media ventures before becoming involved in football ownership, first with Birmingham City in 1993 and later acquiring a stake in West Ham United in 2010.

Sullivan has denied all allegations, stating that none relate to his role in football and describing the claims as false. West Ham were relegated from the Premier League this season.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.