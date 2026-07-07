MAIR Group expands food security portfolio via strategic agricultural MoU in Syria

The initiative is expected to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce transit times
MAIR Group, a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate, announced the expansion of its presence in the food security sector through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with NVSSoft for Agricultural Technologies and Services, to explore a joint initiative focused on agricultural development, food security and agricultural value chains. The initiative aligns with the Group's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio while advancing greater vertical integration across its food operations.
The proposed areas of cooperation include exploring the development of an integrated agricultural system encompassing agricultural planning, contract farming, agricultural finance, technical advisory services, domestic marketing, and exports to regional and international markets.
The initiative also envisages the development of an integrated digital agricultural platform and digital agricultural financing solutions, designed to enhance operational efficiency and strengthen the competitiveness of agricultural products.
The project's initial vision includes the establishment of four strategically located agricultural processing centers across Syria's coastal, central, southern and eastern regions. The centers are expected to provide collection, grading, packing and cold-chain services for agricultural produce in accordance with export requirements, preparing shipments for direct export to the UAE through the integrated logistics services connecting Khalifa Port and Umm Qasr Port in Iraq, recently developed by AD Ports Group. The initiative is expected to enhance logistics efficiency and reduce transit times.
Within this framework, MAIR Group will explore opportunities to develop an integrated operating model that strengthens direct relationships with farmers and reduces intermediaries, contributing to more efficient supply chains, enhanced product quality and greater supply resilience, in line with the Group’s strategy to achieve greater vertical integration across the food sector.