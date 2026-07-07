MAIR Group expands food security portfolio via strategic agricultural MoU in Syria

MAIR Group, a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate, announced the expansion of its presence in the food security sector through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with NVSSoft for Agricultural Technologies and Services, to explore a joint initiative focused on agricultural development, food security and agricultural value chains. The initiative aligns with the Group's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio while advancing greater vertical integration across its food operations.