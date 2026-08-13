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India Minister Nitin Gadkari reveals how he lost 46kg, from 135kg to 89kg

Transport minister credits consistent workouts and lifestyle changes for his weight loss

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India’s Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s weight-loss journey, from 135kg to 89kg, over the years.
India’s Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s weight-loss journey, from 135kg to 89kg, over the years.
IANS/ANI

Dubai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has opened up about his long fitness journey, revealing how he brought his weight down from 135kg to 89kg and made regular exercise a non-negotiable part of his daily routine.

Gadkari discussed his transformation during a recent appearance on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where she visited his home with her cook, Dilip. Speaking about his demanding schedule, Gadkari said that despite having meetings and appointments late into the night, he wakes up in the morning and spends about two-and-a-half hours exercising.

“I used to be 135 kg at one point, and now I weigh 89 kg,” Gadkari said during the conversation, adding that the positive effects of his routine could be seen in his appearance.

The minister has previously spoken about his weight-loss journey in an ANI podcast, explaining that the Covid-19 pandemic became a major turning point. He said he had followed an “unplanned” and “undisciplined” lifestyle for years, often putting his work ahead of his health.

Gadkari said the loss of friends during the pandemic made him reassess his priorities. After Covid, he began treating exercise as an essential part of his routine and said he now works out for two to two-and-a-half hours every day.

His routine includes pranayama (breathing exercises) stretching and strengthening exercises, along with guidance from a trained instructor. He has attributed the transformation to consistency and discipline rather than quick-fix solutions.

Interestingly, Gadkari’s efforts to become fitter date back much further. A March 2010 report said the then BJP president was pursuing a weight-loss programme involving workouts, yoga exercises and a more careful diet. However, the report did not state that his weight at the time was 135kg.

More than a decade later, Gadkari’s latest account shows how his approach to fitness has evolved into a sustained daily habit. For the Union Minister, the transformation has become about more than losing weight — it has been a shift towards making health a priority alongside his demanding political and ministerial responsibilities.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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