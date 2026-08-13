Gadkari discussed his transformation during a recent appearance on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where she visited his home with her cook, Dilip. Speaking about his demanding schedule, Gadkari said that despite having meetings and appointments late into the night, he wakes up in the morning and spends about two-and-a-half hours exercising.

More than a decade later, Gadkari’s latest account shows how his approach to fitness has evolved into a sustained daily habit. For the Union Minister, the transformation has become about more than losing weight — it has been a shift towards making health a priority alongside his demanding political and ministerial responsibilities.

Gadkari said the loss of friends during the pandemic made him reassess his priorities. After Covid, he began treating exercise as an essential part of his routine and said he now works out for two to two-and-a-half hours every day.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.