Transport minister credits consistent workouts and lifestyle changes for his weight loss
Dubai: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has opened up about his long fitness journey, revealing how he brought his weight down from 135kg to 89kg and made regular exercise a non-negotiable part of his daily routine.
Gadkari discussed his transformation during a recent appearance on filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where she visited his home with her cook, Dilip. Speaking about his demanding schedule, Gadkari said that despite having meetings and appointments late into the night, he wakes up in the morning and spends about two-and-a-half hours exercising.
“I used to be 135 kg at one point, and now I weigh 89 kg,” Gadkari said during the conversation, adding that the positive effects of his routine could be seen in his appearance.
The minister has previously spoken about his weight-loss journey in an ANI podcast, explaining that the Covid-19 pandemic became a major turning point. He said he had followed an “unplanned” and “undisciplined” lifestyle for years, often putting his work ahead of his health.
Gadkari said the loss of friends during the pandemic made him reassess his priorities. After Covid, he began treating exercise as an essential part of his routine and said he now works out for two to two-and-a-half hours every day.
His routine includes pranayama (breathing exercises) stretching and strengthening exercises, along with guidance from a trained instructor. He has attributed the transformation to consistency and discipline rather than quick-fix solutions.
Interestingly, Gadkari’s efforts to become fitter date back much further. A March 2010 report said the then BJP president was pursuing a weight-loss programme involving workouts, yoga exercises and a more careful diet. However, the report did not state that his weight at the time was 135kg.
More than a decade later, Gadkari’s latest account shows how his approach to fitness has evolved into a sustained daily habit. For the Union Minister, the transformation has become about more than losing weight — it has been a shift towards making health a priority alongside his demanding political and ministerial responsibilities.