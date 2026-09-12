Watch: Vijay runs to Ajith for a hug at Silverstone, leaves fans in awe

Vijay is in UK to support Ajith and is also set to officially wave green flag at the race
A video of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay seen running towards actor Ajith Kumar for a hug at the Silverstone Racing Circuit has left the fans awe.
Ajith personally welcomed Vijay at the venue ahead of the Silverstone round of the Michelin Le Mans Cup in the UK.
Despite being two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Ajith Kumar and Vijay have shared a cordial relationship for over two decades.
Vijay is in the UK to support Ajith at the event and is also set to officially wave the green flag at the race on Saturday. The Silverstone weekend has also drawn attention after actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Trisha Krishnan shared updates from London as Ajith prepared for his racing outing.
Photos and videos from the circuit showed Ajith greeting Vijay on his arrival, with one clip capturing Vijay running towards him for a hug. The moment quickly began circulating widely online.
Radhika Sarathkumar shared a selfie with Trisha from London and wished Ajith ahead of his race. The two are in the city for a film shoot. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Caught up with the gorgeous Trisha here in London! Wishing our very own ‘Thala’ Ajith Kumar the absolute best as he takes on the track this weekend (sic).”
She also posted a video from her meeting with Ajith at the Silverstone Circuit and wrote, “#ajithkumar #ajithkumarracing #silverstonecircuit #london what a pleasure to see Ajith driven by passion, dedication and focus, being an achiever and being humble and handsome as always a great inspiration.”
Ajith was also seen interacting with fans at the venue. In one video, as he stepped out of his car, he asked excited fans not to scream and used hand gestures to signal that the crowd should lower the volume.
Speaking about Vijay’s visit, Ajith said, “C Joseph is taking time off his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he is now the Chief Minister-elect,” Ajith said.