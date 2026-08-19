Tamil Nadu extends 365-day maternity leave to third child

The measure was among a sweeping package of welfare, healthcare and education initiatives announced by the government in the Legislative Assembly. Other measures include a five-fold increase in health insurance coverage for families, higher milk procurement prices, thousands of additional seats in medical and nursing courses and new benefits for MLAs.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that women employed by the state government will be entitled to 365 days of maternity leave for a third child, extending a benefit currently available for the first two children.

Under the new policy, women state government employees will receive a full year of maternity leave for their third child, putting the entitlement on par with that available for the first and second children.

The Chief Minister said access to medical care was a fundamental right and should not be restricted to those who could afford it. The increase is intended to reduce the financial burden on families requiring expensive treatment.

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