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Travelling abroad? US Mission to UAE urges Americans to sign up for safety alerts

Smart Traveler Enrollment Program offers vital alerts for Americans abroad

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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US citizens urged to enrol in STEP for safety updates while in UAE
US citizens urged to enrol in STEP for safety updates while in UAE
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The US Mission to the UAE has urged American citizens travelling from or living in the UAE to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free US government service that provides safety and security updates while they are abroad.

“One free travel tool could make a big difference if something unexpected happens while you're abroad,” the mission said in a social media post, directing Americans to the STEP website.

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The mission said STEP enables US embassies and consulates to contact Americans in the area with safety alerts and security updates, including information about potential threats.

Travellers can choose the period for which they want to receive alerts and can unsubscribe from the service at any time.

How STEP works

Americans can create a free STEP account and register their travel details, including their destination and dates of travel.

Once enrolled, they can receive email alerts from the relevant US embassy or consulate for the period they choose. Travellers can also update their details if their plans change.

What alerts does STEP provide?

The programme can send updates about:

  • Security threats

  • Demonstrations and civil unrest

  • Health alerts

  • Severe weather and natural disasters

  • Changes to travel advisories

  • Emergency instructions

  • Routine US embassy and consular services

Who can enrol?

STEP is available to US citizens and nationals travelling or living outside the United States, including:

  • Tourists

  • Business travellers

  • Students studying abroad

  • Americans living overseas or on long-term stays

How can STEP help in an emergency?

If an emergency occurs, the programme allows a US embassy or consulate to contact an enrolled American or their emergency contact.

This could include a natural disaster, civil unrest or another crisis requiring assistance or evacuation coordination.

Can families or groups enrol together?

STEP has a group enrolment option that allows one organiser to register multiple travellers under a single travel plan.

Each traveller receives an email and must accept the enrolment before receiving alerts. The option can be used for group holidays, school trips and other organised travel.

Is STEP free?

STEP is free for US citizens and nationals.

Travellers can modify their information when their plans change and unsubscribe from alerts at any time.

For Americans travelling from the UAE, enrolling in STEP provides a direct way to receive updates from US diplomatic missions about changing conditions at their destination. The service is free and travellers can update their details or stop receiving alerts when their travel plans change.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpUAE TravelDubaiAbu DhabiAmerica

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