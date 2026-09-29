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Emirates gives Dubai travellers Dh535 in free attraction passes this winter

Eligible return tickets include Aquaventure and Lost World Aquarium

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates gives Dubai travellers Dh535 in free attraction passes this winter
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Dubai: Travellers booking eligible return trips to Dubai with Emirates can receive complimentary attraction passes worth Dh535, including entry to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Lost World Aquarium and a Dubai City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus tour.

The offer applies across all cabin classes on eligible return tickets purchased between September 21 and October 11, 2026, for travel between September 24 and December 13, 2026.

The package forms part of Emirates’ winter campaign for Dubai, giving visitors access to three attractions while also linking them to additional discounts and travel benefits during their stay.

Dubai offers an extraordinary range of experiences across leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment for every budget, age and taste. We're pleased to help our customers make the most of it when they come to Dubai, with complimentary excursions and a curated set of offers designed to add value throughout their stay, alongside the flexibility and peace of mind when they plan their journey.
Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates

What travellers get for free

The Dh535 bundle includes access to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Lost World Aquarium and the Dubai City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus service.

The bus tour gives visitors the option to travel between major landmarks including Burj Khalifa and the historic Al Fahidi district at their own pace.

Terms and conditions apply, with exclusions on some points of origin, and tickets must be purchased during the stated sale period to qualify.

More discounts through My Emirates Pass

Passengers can also use My Emirates Pass to access discounts at participating stores, restaurants, spas, venues and other outlets across the UAE.

Customers need to present a physical or digital Emirates boarding pass together with valid identification at participating venues.

The programme operates throughout the year, with additional seasonal offers available during selected periods.

Hotels, dining and activities in one itinerary

Visitors can also use Dubai Experience to book hotels, restaurants, attractions, excursions and tours at preferential rates.

The platform allows travellers to build customised itineraries from hundreds of activities offered across different budgets.

More flexibility if plans change

Emirates said passengers travelling to Dubai can make unlimited free date changes across all cabin classes, although fare differences may still apply.

Customers can also hold a fare free of charge for 24 hours and benefit from reduced refund fees.

Travellers in 27 countries can add Emirates’ Comprehensive Travel Cover when booking or later through Manage Your Booking.

The cover includes unlimited worldwide medical expenses, emergency evacuation, trip cancellation and protection for baggage delays or loss.

It also includes conflict cover, with medical expenses reimbursed up to $25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days, according to Emirates.

Skywards members get additional benefits

Emirates Skywards members can use free Wi-Fi on flights and earn or redeem miles at participating outlets in Dubai.

Miles can be redeemed at selected locations at Dubai Duty Free, the Emirates Official Store and marhaba Airport Meet & Greet services.

Members signed up to Skywards Everyday can also convert miles into cashback at participating retail, dining and ride-service partners across the UAE.

Skywards members can earn miles on spending across outlets at Dubai Mall and use Skywards Miles Mall to purchase digital gift cards from participating brands including Amazon AE, Deliveroo, Shukran, Apple and Nike.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, covering aviation, financial markets and commodities. A business and financial journalist with a strong interest in multimedia storytelling, she regularly takes complex financial and economic subjects beyond the written word, producing explainer videos that make them easier for a wider audience to understand. Nivetha has interviewed senior policymakers, business leaders and global financial figures both on and off camera. Her past guests include UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, a member of the House of Saud and the founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund and Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu. She has also hosted and moderated panels, conferences and awards shows, bringing her newsroom experience to live conversations on business, finance and the economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha is drawn to stories that affect people directly and to reporting that gives a platform to voices that might otherwise go unheard. She was among the first journalists to speak to Petrofac employees in the UAE about unpaid salaries, broke the news of the planned demolition of Dubai’s well-known “Toyota Building”, and helped set the record straight on widely circulated claims that a giant replica of the Moon was coming to Dubai. More recently, her exclusive interview with EDGE Group CEO Hamad Al Marar revealed how the UAE-based defence group deployed its systems along the country’s shore border and established a geofence around the UAE within 48 hours of the February 28 escalation. Prior to joining Gulf News, Nivetha worked at ITP Media, where she helped launch Finance Middle East, a new publication covering the region’s financial sector. Her role spanned reporting and editing, video production, interviews and events. Across print, digital, and video, she focuses on finding the people behind business stories and explaining why those stories matter to the audience reading or watching them.
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Emirates airlineDubai tourism

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