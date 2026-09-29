Emirates gives Dubai travellers Dh535 in free attraction passes this winter

Eligible return tickets include Aquaventure and Lost World Aquarium
Dubai: Travellers booking eligible return trips to Dubai with Emirates can receive complimentary attraction passes worth Dh535, including entry to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Lost World Aquarium and a Dubai City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus tour.
The offer applies across all cabin classes on eligible return tickets purchased between September 21 and October 11, 2026, for travel between September 24 and December 13, 2026.
The package forms part of Emirates’ winter campaign for Dubai, giving visitors access to three attractions while also linking them to additional discounts and travel benefits during their stay.
Dubai offers an extraordinary range of experiences across leisure, dining, shopping and entertainment for every budget, age and taste. We're pleased to help our customers make the most of it when they come to Dubai, with complimentary excursions and a curated set of offers designed to add value throughout their stay, alongside the flexibility and peace of mind when they plan their journey.Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates
The Dh535 bundle includes access to Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Lost World Aquarium and the Dubai City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off bus service.
The bus tour gives visitors the option to travel between major landmarks including Burj Khalifa and the historic Al Fahidi district at their own pace.
Terms and conditions apply, with exclusions on some points of origin, and tickets must be purchased during the stated sale period to qualify.
Passengers can also use My Emirates Pass to access discounts at participating stores, restaurants, spas, venues and other outlets across the UAE.
Customers need to present a physical or digital Emirates boarding pass together with valid identification at participating venues.
The programme operates throughout the year, with additional seasonal offers available during selected periods.
Visitors can also use Dubai Experience to book hotels, restaurants, attractions, excursions and tours at preferential rates.
The platform allows travellers to build customised itineraries from hundreds of activities offered across different budgets.
Emirates said passengers travelling to Dubai can make unlimited free date changes across all cabin classes, although fare differences may still apply.
Customers can also hold a fare free of charge for 24 hours and benefit from reduced refund fees.
Travellers in 27 countries can add Emirates’ Comprehensive Travel Cover when booking or later through Manage Your Booking.
The cover includes unlimited worldwide medical expenses, emergency evacuation, trip cancellation and protection for baggage delays or loss.
It also includes conflict cover, with medical expenses reimbursed up to $25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days, according to Emirates.
Emirates Skywards members can use free Wi-Fi on flights and earn or redeem miles at participating outlets in Dubai.
Miles can be redeemed at selected locations at Dubai Duty Free, the Emirates Official Store and marhaba Airport Meet & Greet services.
Members signed up to Skywards Everyday can also convert miles into cashback at participating retail, dining and ride-service partners across the UAE.
Skywards members can earn miles on spending across outlets at Dubai Mall and use Skywards Miles Mall to purchase digital gift cards from participating brands including Amazon AE, Deliveroo, Shukran, Apple and Nike.