UAE family wins 5-day all-expenses-paid trip to the US — here's how you can too

It all began when the Walker family signed up for the Yas Annual Pass rewards programme
For one theme park loving family, the Yas Annual Pass rewards programme came with a new adventure: a five-day all-expenses-paid trip to the US, where they visited SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego.
The Walker family was thrilled to make the trip of a lifetime together, but said it was rather unexpected. "We entered the competition hoping for the best, but never imagined we'd actually win. From the moment we arrived in San Diego, every minute was special. Theme parks are something we all love and being able to explore even more of them together as a family was an unexpected dream come true. It's a holiday we'll be talking about for years to come," said Emily Walker, who has been a Yas Annual Pass holder for 13 years along with her three children.
Annual pass holders have many chances throughout the year to win prizes that range from signed sports memorabilia, tickets to major events like UFC, and exclusive first access to Yas Island's newest attractions.
It’s difficult to get bored on Yas Island, home to everything from Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Warner Bros. World to SeaWorld Yas Island and CLYMB Yas Island. For a fun-loving family, it’s the place to be.
Want to get in on the action? Visit Yas island’s official website to enrol.