Offer runs from 15 to 30 September 2026 and is eligible for travel until 30 November 2026
Back from your summer break and already thinking of your next vacation? Emirates Skywards is giving you even more reason to do so. The loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, plans on giving members a chance to double their Skywards Miles on eligible Emirates and flydubai flights across their global networks.
The double miles offer runs from 15 to 30 September 2026, and will require members to register for the offer and book an eligible Emirates or flydubai flight for travel until 30 November 2026. By doing so they can earn 100% bonus Skywards Miles on top of the miles they would normally earn.
The offer spans the extensive networks of both airlines and applies to eligible Emirates ‘Special,’ ‘Saver,’ ‘Flex’ and ‘Flex Plus’ fares across Economy Class, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class. On flydubai, it will be eligible on ‘Lite,’ ‘Value’ and ‘Flex’ Economy Class fares as well as Business Class fares.
Whether planning an autumn city break, visiting friends and family, travelling for business or escaping for a well-earned holiday, members can boost their Skywards Miles balance with this offer. Remember, travel must be completed between 15 September and 30 November 2026, as that's the promotional period. Tickets can be purchased through eligible online and offline sales channels, including travel agents.
And don’t be worried if you aren’t a member yet, you can still join the Emirates Skywards programme during this promotional period and register for the offer and earn towards future rewards. Emirates Skywards members can spend their collected miles on flight rewards and upgrades with Emirates and flydubai, as well as a whole host of rewards with the programme's global partners.