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UAE mission warns citizens in Thailand as floods hit Bangkok

Bangkok declares all 50 districts disaster zones after nearly 48 hours of heavy rain

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The mission also urged travellers to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service.
The mission also urged travellers to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE mission in Bangkok has urged Emirati citizens in Thailand to exercise caution following heavy rainfall and widespread flooding in the Thai capital.

“UAE citizens in the Kingdom of Thailand are urged to exercise caution due to heavy rainfall and flooding in Bangkok,” the mission said in a post on X on Saturday.

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It advised citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities and to contact the UAE’s emergency lines on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 if assistance is required.

The mission also urged travellers to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twajudi service, which allows authorities to communicate with UAE citizens abroad during emergencies.

The warning came after Thai authorities declared all 50 districts of Bangkok disaster zones on Saturday, following nearly 48 hours of heavy rain that caused widespread flooding across the capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt ordered authorities to accelerate assistance to affected residents, prepare temporary shelters and provide additional support to vulnerable people.

Flooding has also affected a wider part of Thailand. Government figures released on Saturday showed that floods remained in 21 provinces, affecting 93 districts and more than 84,000 people.

Authorities reported flooding at 109 highway locations across 19 provinces, with eight sections rendered impassable, while further heavy to very heavy rainfall was forecast for Bangkok and several other parts of the country through Sunday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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