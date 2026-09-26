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Heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok disrupts traffic and prompts evacuations

Traffic grinds to a halt and shelters open as floodwaters swamp Bangkok

Last updated:
AFP
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People wade through floodwaters in the Bang Bua district of Bangkok on September 26, 2026.
People wade through floodwaters in the Bang Bua district of Bangkok on September 26, 2026.
AFP

Several areas of Thailand's capital city Bangkok were inundated by continuous rain from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning that has disrupted traffic and forced some residents to evacuate.

Major canals in Bangkok filled with accumulated rainfall exceeding 20 centimeters (7.8 inches), officials said Saturday. Floodwaters spread across the city, particularly in the central and eastern parts, blocking roads and stopping traffic.

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Thailand's Meteorological Department warned the heavy rain would continue in most parts of the country through Sunday, citing a strong low-pressure system over the central region and strengthening southwest monsoon conditions.

More than 84,000 people in 21 provinces nationwide were affected by flooding as of Saturday, especially in the central region. Authorities sent emergency warning messages through the cell-broadcast system to people in affected areas, the government said.

Bangkok was hit by downpours much of Friday and heavy rain persisted into Saturday. Photos and videos showed major roads submerged and cars abandoned after drivers were unable to move through the rising water.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said heavy rain was expected through Saturday but flooding should recede once the rain subsides as city officials work to drain floodwaters as quickly as possible.

Several shelters were set up to accommodate residents forced to evacuate, while some government facilities were opened to provide vehicle parking, officials said.

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