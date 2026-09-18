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Vikrant Massey to open two Musafir Cafe-inspired cafés in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand after Netflix series

The project is being developed through Massey's production house,

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The series, adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel and also starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, was partly filmed at Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie.
The series, adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel and also starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, was partly filmed at Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie.

A café from a Vikrant Massey series could soon have a life beyond the screen.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Massey is developing two cafés inspired by Musafir Cafe, his Netflix series, with locations planned in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Construction is reportedly already underway at both sites.

The project is being developed through Massey's production house, Homemade Stories. According to the report, the cafés are being designed to resemble the one seen in the series, rather than simply using the Musafir Cafe name. Each location is also expected to have around 20 rooms for artist residencies, bringing another part of the show's fictional world into the real one.

From the screen to the hills

In Musafir Cafe, Massey plays Chander, a man who moves to the hills while trying to rebuild his life, with the café becoming an important part of his new chapter.

The series, adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's novel and also starring Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana, was partly filmed at Jharipani Castle in Mussoorie. The location has since attracted fans interested in seeing the real-world setting behind the series.

For Massey, the project also marked his debut as a producer.

Massey had already been thinking about a café

The idea of opening one isn't entirely new for the actor. In an earlier interview with Amar Ujala, Massey spoke about wanting to open a café of his own and mentioned possible locations including Dharamkot, Dharamshala, Chamba and Kufri in Himachal Pradesh.

The region also has a personal connection for Massey. His wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, is from Bilaspur district, and the couple married there in a traditional Himachali ceremony in 2022.

At the time, Massey also joked about the name. He pointed out that several cafés across India were already using Musafir Cafe and suggested he might as well open his own and run the counter himself.

It now appears that idea may be getting a little closer to reality. And then there's the artist-residency connection

The planned residency spaces also echo the story at the heart of Musafir Cafe.

The series follows the idea of a homestay becoming a place where artists and others can step away from their usual lives and find some space to reset. The reported plan for around 20 residency rooms at each real-life café carries a similar idea into the physical spaces.

So while these cafés will exist outside the world of the series, they could offer fans something familiar: a chance to step into a place that was first imagined for the screen.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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