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Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA suspends iconic Cafe Mondegar licence

Colaba landmark among four Mumbai eateries facing action over food safety violations

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Tukaram Mundhe-led FDA suspends iconic Cafe Mondegar licence
X/ANI

Mumbai’s iconic Cafe Mondegar has had its food licence suspended after an inspection by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found several food safety and hygiene violations.

The action is part of an intensified crackdown led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose recent enforcement drive has made him a household name in Maharashtra.

Safety lapses found

The FDA inspected Cafe Mondegar at Metro House in Colaba on September 12 and found deficiencies in food storage, preparation and hygiene.

Hot food was not maintained above the prescribed 60°C, and cold storage was not maintained below 5°C, according to the FDA.

Officials also found improper thawing of food and inadequate rapid cooling of cooked items. The inspection identified sanitation and structural issues, including inadequate drainage near the food preparation area, creating a potential risk of cross-contamination.

The FDA also found that equipment was not being properly cleaned and sanitised, while dampness had damaged parts of the flooring.

Four eateries face action

Along with Cafe Mondegar, the licences of Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East were suspended.

The FDA said the establishments had violated Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, which lays down mandatory hygiene and sanitation requirements for food businesses.

Mundhe’s wider crackdown

The action comes as Mundhe oversees an intensified food safety drive across Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.

Recent reporting has highlighted his aggressive inspection campaign, with the FDA carrying out thousands of inspections and suspending licences of establishments found violating food safety norms. The campaign has made Mundhe a prominent public figure in Maharashtra, with recent profiles describing him as a household name.

During the latest festival-season drive, FDA teams inspected 38 food establishments in Greater Mumbai and collected 47 samples, including milk, khoya and ghee.

Across Maharashtra, the FDA said it seized 4,138.7kg of dairy products and sweets, and 30 litres of milk, with the seized stock valued at about Rs 15.58 lakh.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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