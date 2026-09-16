Colaba landmark among four Mumbai eateries facing action over food safety violations
Mumbai’s iconic Cafe Mondegar has had its food licence suspended after an inspection by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found several food safety and hygiene violations.
The action is part of an intensified crackdown led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, whose recent enforcement drive has made him a household name in Maharashtra.
The FDA inspected Cafe Mondegar at Metro House in Colaba on September 12 and found deficiencies in food storage, preparation and hygiene.
Hot food was not maintained above the prescribed 60°C, and cold storage was not maintained below 5°C, according to the FDA.
Officials also found improper thawing of food and inadequate rapid cooling of cooked items. The inspection identified sanitation and structural issues, including inadequate drainage near the food preparation area, creating a potential risk of cross-contamination.
The FDA also found that equipment was not being properly cleaned and sanitised, while dampness had damaged parts of the flooring.
Along with Cafe Mondegar, the licences of Maharashtra Biryani Centre in Kandivali East, Tribhuvan Dairy Farm in Ghatkopar West and Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd in Ghatkopar East were suspended.
The FDA said the establishments had violated Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, which lays down mandatory hygiene and sanitation requirements for food businesses.
The action comes as Mundhe oversees an intensified food safety drive across Maharashtra ahead of the festive season.
Recent reporting has highlighted his aggressive inspection campaign, with the FDA carrying out thousands of inspections and suspending licences of establishments found violating food safety norms. The campaign has made Mundhe a prominent public figure in Maharashtra, with recent profiles describing him as a household name.
During the latest festival-season drive, FDA teams inspected 38 food establishments in Greater Mumbai and collected 47 samples, including milk, khoya and ghee.
Across Maharashtra, the FDA said it seized 4,138.7kg of dairy products and sweets, and 30 litres of milk, with the seized stock valued at about Rs 15.58 lakh.