Salman shared a playful warning after asking a Bandra cafe to maintain quality and hygiene
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned a casual coffee request into a playful warning for a new cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra.
The actor shared a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio’s on his Instagram Stories and asked the cafe to refill his coffee. In his message, Salman jokingly urged the establishment not to compromise on its prices, quality or hygiene.
“Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it’s done sis,” he wrote.
Although Salman did not name anyone, his reference to “HIM” appeared to be a cheeky nod to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has become known for his strict action against food outlets.
Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner on May 26, 2026, and has since led a series of inspections targeting restaurants, hotels, clubs, fast-food outlets and institutional kitchens.
The crackdown has focused on issues including poor hygiene, food adulteration, fake paneer, adulterated milk and operating without the required licences. His no-nonsense approach has also earned him the nickname “real-life Singham” on social media.
Speaking to students on Independence Day, Mundhe stressed the importance of food safety, saying regulators must work towards ensuring healthy food and medicines for a healthy population.
On the professional front, Salman is preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colours TV.
He will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is undergoing reshoots.
Salman also has Vamshi Paidipally’s Monster, co-starring Nayanthara, which is expected to release around Eid 2027.