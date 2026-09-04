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Salman Khan’s cheeky ‘warning’ to Bandra cafe: ‘I’ll send him’

Salman shared a playful warning after asking a Bandra cafe to maintain quality and hygiene

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Salman Khan’s cheeky ‘warning’ to Bandra cafe: ‘I’ll send him’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned a casual coffee request into a playful warning for a new cafe in Mumbai’s Bandra.

The actor shared a video of The Tuck Shop at Savio’s on his Instagram Stories and asked the cafe to refill his coffee. In his message, Salman jokingly urged the establishment not to compromise on its prices, quality or hygiene.

“Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained or I will send HIM and it’s done sis,” he wrote.

Although Salman did not name anyone, his reference to “HIM” appeared to be a cheeky nod to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has become known for his strict action against food outlets.

Why Tukaram Mundhe is in the spotlight

Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner on May 26, 2026, and has since led a series of inspections targeting restaurants, hotels, clubs, fast-food outlets and institutional kitchens.

The crackdown has focused on issues including poor hygiene, food adulteration, fake paneer, adulterated milk and operating without the required licences. His no-nonsense approach has also earned him the nickname “real-life Singham” on social media.

Speaking to students on Independence Day, Mundhe stressed the importance of food safety, saying regulators must work towards ensuring healthy food and medicines for a healthy population.

What’s next for Salman Khan?

On the professional front, Salman is preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colours TV.

He will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is undergoing reshoots.

Salman also has Vamshi Paidipally’s Monster, co-starring Nayanthara, which is expected to release around Eid 2027.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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