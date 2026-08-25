Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police allege fake gang plot to extort money

Police said the accused allegedly created a fake identity and manufactured WhatsApp chats using electronic means. Investigators also recovered two mobile phones that had allegedly been hidden near the Bandra seafront. The devices were seized based on information provided by the accused, while screenshots of the alleged fabricated WhatsApp conversations were also collected in the presence of witnesses.

According to police, the investigation began after the alleged threat came under scrutiny and officers found inconsistencies in the WhatsApp chats and other evidence. CCTV footage also reportedly failed to support the accused’s version of events. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to fabricating the threat as part of an attempt to frighten Salman Khan and extort money from him.

Meanwhile, Salman is preparing to return as host of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on Colours TV and JioHotstar on September 6, with the makers promising a new house design, fresh contestants and a mystery-led theme. Several names have been linked to the upcoming season, although the reported contestant list has not been officially confirmed.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.