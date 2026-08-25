Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police allege fake gang plot to extort money

Police said the accused allegedly created a fake identity and manufactured WhatsApp chats
Dubai: Mumbai Police have claimed to have uncovered an alleged extortion plot targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan, with the accused allegedly creating fake WhatsApp conversations and identities to make it appear that an organised crime gang was threatening the actor.
According to police, the investigation began after the alleged threat came under scrutiny and officers found inconsistencies in the WhatsApp chats and other evidence. CCTV footage also reportedly failed to support the accused’s version of events. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to fabricating the threat as part of an attempt to frighten Salman Khan and extort money from him.
Police said the accused allegedly created a fake identity and manufactured WhatsApp chats using electronic means. Investigators also recovered two mobile phones that had allegedly been hidden near the Bandra seafront. The devices were seized based on information provided by the accused, while screenshots of the alleged fabricated WhatsApp conversations were also collected in the presence of witnesses.
The investigation further indicated that the accused allegedly received approximately Rs 1.30 lakh from Siwan, Bihar, via PhonePe. Police said the money was subsequently collected in cash through a money transfer agent in Bandra.
The accused has been booked under Sections 336(3), 351(3), 353(2), 271, 340 and 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
Mumbai Police said the investigation remains underway to establish whether the accused allegedly acted alone or whether others were involved in the purported fake threat and extortion conspiracy.
Meanwhile, Salman is preparing to return as host of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20. The reality show is scheduled to premiere on Colours TV and JioHotstar on September 6, with the makers promising a new house design, fresh contestants and a mystery-led theme. Several names have been linked to the upcoming season, although the reported contestant list has not been officially confirmed.
With inputs from Agencies