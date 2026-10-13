Maaz Sadaqat once visited Rizwan's home with a dream of playing for Pakistan; now he's living it

'He came to my home with a dream': Rizwan recalls Maaz Sadaqat's journey
Sometimes, the most beautiful stories in cricket are not just about runs, wickets or records.
Mohammad Rizwan has shared one such story after watching Pakistan's newest batting sensation, Maaz Sadaqat, produce a remarkable innings against Sri Lanka.
The former Pakistan captain recalled how a young Maaz once visited his home in Peshawar with his brother Haroon, carrying a dream of representing his country.
Years later, that same youngster is wearing the Pakistan shirt and making headlines with his batting.
And for Rizwan, it is a special moment.
Taking to X, Rizwan recalled the youngster's visit and the determination he had shown even then.
"It feels like yesterday when a young boy came to meet me at my home in Peshawar with his brother Haroon, carrying a dream of one day playing for Pakistan," Rizwan wrote.
He remembered the hope and determination he had seen in Maaz and expressed his happiness at watching the youngster fulfil his ambition.
Rizwan also had a message for other aspiring cricketers.
He encouraged them to continue believing in their dreams, reminding them that success requires patience, hard work and faith.
The wicketkeeper batter also congratulated captain Sahibzada Farhan and the Pakistan team on their series victory over Sri Lanka.
Maaz has certainly made an impressive start to his international career.
In the opening T20I against Sri Lanka on Friday, the 21 year old left hander scored 50 from just 29 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes.
He also shared a crucial 92 run partnership with captain Sahibzada Farhan as Pakistan secured a four wicket victory.
But the youngster was not finished.
Two days later, Maaz produced an even better innings in Rawalpindi, smashing 96 from just 51 deliveries, including six fours and seven sixes.
His seven sixes equalled Pakistan's men's T20I record for the most sixes in an individual innings.
He narrowly missed his maiden international century when he was dismissed off the final delivery.
Farhan also contributed 73 from 44 balls as Pakistan posted 215 for three, their highest T20I total on home soil.
Sri Lanka managed 133 for seven in reply, handing Pakistan an 82 run victory and an unassailable 2 to 0 lead in the three match series.
That is 146 runs from just 80 deliveries in his first two T20Is, including ten sixes.
For Maaz, it has been a dream start.
But perhaps the most heartwarming part of the story is that someone who met him when he was still dreaming of playing for Pakistan is now celebrating his achievements.
And Rizwan's message is a reminder that behind every emerging cricketer is a journey that often begins long before the world notices their talent.