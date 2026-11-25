The Indian cricketer and MP are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Lucknow
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh made his fiancée Priya Saroj's 28th birthday extra special with a heartfelt message on Instagram, just days before their wedding.
The 29 year old shared a photograph of the couple on November 23, accompanying it with a romantic message that hinted at their upcoming celebrations.
"Happy Birthday Priya. This birthday is special, and the coming days are even more special," Rinku wrote in Hindi, adding heart emojis to his post.
The couple are reportedly set to get married on December 4 in Lucknow.
A wedding bringing together cricket and politics
Rinku and Priya got engaged on June 8, 2025, at a ceremony in Lucknow.
Their wedding was originally scheduled for November last year but was postponed due to Rinku's cricketing commitments.
According to Indulge Express, preparations are now underway for the wedding, which is expected to be attended by several prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket and politics.
Rinku recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to personally invite him to the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reportedly been invited.
Who is Priya Saroj?
Priya is a lawyer and a Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament representing the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Born on November 23, 1998, she was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2024 at the age of 25.
Rinku on national duty in Qatar
While the wedding preparations continue back home, Rinku is currently in Doha, representing India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
The batter will be looking to finish his campaign on a positive note before returning to India for his wedding celebrations.
When Priya expressed her love for Rinku
Just over a month ago, Priya had also penned a heartfelt message for Rinku on his 29th birthday on October 12.
Sharing a photograph of the couple on Instagram, she wished him happiness, love and success while expressing her excitement about their future together.
"Here’s to you, to us, and to a lifetime of beautiful memories yet to be made," she wrote.
With their wedding now just days away, Rinku's latest birthday message makes the occasion even more special for the couple.