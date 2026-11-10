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Indian cricketer Rinku Singh set to marry on December 4

The couple got engaged in June last year in a star-studded ceremony

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Jai Rai
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Indian cricketer Rinku Singh set to marry on December 4

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on December 4 in Lucknow, according to sources cited by NDTV.

The couple got engaged in June last year in a star-studded ceremony attended by prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket and politics. Among those included Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan along with Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav.

Wedding preparations are now under way, with invitation cards already printed. The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow Hotel and Convention Centre.

Rinku has been personally involved in making arrangements for the big day. Along with his sister Neha, the cricketer selected the wedding invitation card and has been actively coordinating various preparations, including guest invitations, with the support of his family.

The cricketer is keen to complete the major wedding arrangements before travelling to Dubai later this month for the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. During his recent visit to his hometown, Aligarh, for Diwali, Rinku spent time with his family and reviewed the wedding preparations. He also reportedly gifted a scooter to his sister Neha during the festivities.

The wedding holds special emotional significance for the family following the demise of Rinku’s father earlier this year. His family members have come together to ensure that all arrangements are completed smoothly for the occasion.

Approximately 100 guests from Aligarh are expected to attend the wedding. The guest list reportedly includes political leaders, family friends and social acquaintances, while invitation cards are currently being distributed by family members.

Priya, a practising advocate, is known for her legal acumen and youthful energy. She is among India’s youngest MPs. Hailing from Karkhiyaon village in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, she has continued her father’s legacy with her career in politics.

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