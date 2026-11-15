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Rinku Singh meets PM Modi with family, invites him to December 4 wedding with Priya Saroj

The wedding follows Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's June 2025 engagement in Lucknow

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Rinku Singh and his family with PM Modi.
Rinku Singh and his family with PM Modi.
Courtesy: Rinku Singh Instagram

Dubai: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, personally extending the invitation during a meeting with the Prime Minister alongside his family.

Rinku shared a photograph from the meeting on social media, describing it as a special occasion for his family.

"Honoured to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji with my family, invite him to my wedding and seek his blessings. A truly special moment for us," he wrote.

The meeting comes as preparations for the couple's wedding, scheduled for December 4 in Lucknow, gain pace. The ceremony will take place at the Ramada Hotel, with several prominent personalities from cricket and politics expected to attend.

Earlier, Rinku's family invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the celebrations. His mother, Beena Devi, brother Sonu Singh and sister Neha Singh visited the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow to personally hand over the invitation card.

The wedding follows the couple's engagement on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Rinku, who has established himself as an important member of India's limited-overs cricket setup, is engaged to Priya, who represents Machhlishahr in the Lok Sabha as a Samajwadi Party MP.

How Rinku Singh's love story began

Rinku previously revealed that his relationship with Priya began during the Covid-19 pandemic after he came across her photograph on a social media fan page.

In an interview following their engagement, the Indian batter said he initially hesitated to message her. However, after noticing that she had liked a couple of his photographs, he eventually contacted her.

Their interaction gradually developed into regular conversations, with Rinku saying he began developing feelings for her in 2022.

Priya has since been a regular presence at Rinku's matches, supporting him from the stands, including during Kolkata Knight Riders' games at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Rinku is preparing for his return to competitive action. He has been named India's vice-captain for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, scheduled for November 19 to 29.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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