Zamzam brothers reunite with Iftikhar Ahmed, present special gift
Dubai: Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed received a special gift during his stay in the UAE, with the Zamzam brothers presenting him with a gold-plated iPhone 18.
The brothers, who are known for their social media presence, met Iftikhar and handed him the customised phone. The Pakistan all-rounder thanked them for the gift and praised their work, wishing them success and offering his blessings.
The meeting also carried a personal significance for the brothers, who recalled meeting Iftikhar around three years ago when they were just starting their business.
They expressed their happiness at meeting the cricketer again, this time presenting him with a gift as their work has grown since their first interaction.
Iftikhar appeared appreciative of the gesture, thanking the brothers and acknowledging their efforts. The brothers had also given a similar gold-plated iPhone to West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle.
The Pakistani cricketer is currently in the UAE for the Abu Dhabi T10, where he represented United Tigers during the 2026 season.
United Tigers finished fourth in the tournament standings, with Iftikhar contributing 125 runs in seven matches.
The Pakistan international has been a regular in franchise cricket around the world, having represented several teams in T20 competitions. Known for his ability to accelerate the scoring in the middle and death overs, he remains an experienced option in the shortest format.
His UAE stint with United Tigers has now also brought an off-field moment into the spotlight, with the gold-plated iPhone gift and reunion with the Zamzam brothers drawing attention on social media.