The brothers, who are known for their social media presence, met Iftikhar and handed him the customised phone. The Pakistan all-rounder thanked them for the gift and praised their work, wishing them success and offering his blessings.

The Pakistan international has been a regular in franchise cricket around the world, having represented several teams in T20 competitions. Known for his ability to accelerate the scoring in the middle and death overs, he remains an experienced option in the shortest format.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.